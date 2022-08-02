Between the challenges of becoming a first-time business owner, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages, Shelly Narum had plenty of kinks to work out when opening the Black Door Boutique in Henderson last November.
Narum didn’t let a rocky start hold her back. On July 30, the business owner joined her staff and the Small Business Development Center in cutting the ribbon and giving the Black Door Boutique the grand opening ceremony it deserved.
It’s been an exciting nine months since Narum, a special education teacher at Tri-City United Public Schools, first launched the clothing, jewelry and accessory store. The pastel pink walls and homey furnishings stacked with candles, soaps and spices have become like a second home.
“I really like my job, but this is my happy place,” said Narum. “There’s pretty things; everything smells good; there’s nice music. I really like finding great deals and all of my friends know that, if they need anything, I can find it for them right away, so that’s how this all came about.”
Black Door Boutique places a special emphasis on bringing Minnesota-grown fashions to customers. Narum offers accessories from a company in Lakeville, jewelry from Mankato, décor from Minneapolis, t-shirts from Henderson and spices and drink mixes from Savage, among other products.
Narum stocks her store with fashions based on customer demand. Recently, “Top Gun” t-shirts have become a popular item following the release of the summer blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” as well as t-shirts with phrases promoting farming and agricultural lifestyles.
In addition to bringing in local fashion, Narum aims to make her store accessible to people of all sizes. Clothing of all sizes, up to XXXL, are represented in Black Door Boutique’s catalogue.
“I know what it feels like to go to a boutique, and everything is never going to fit me,” said Narum. “I always hated shopping with my girlfriends and stopping at a boutique like that. I would say, ‘Oh, I’m going to look at the soap,’ because that was the only thing that would work for me.”
The Black Door Boutique quickly found a loyal audience over social media, thanks to Narum’s digital promotions. Even before the store was open, Narum kept the community’s attention with updates on the process of moving in, painting and getting the shop ready for business.
The grand opening on Saturday was celebrated with prize drawings every hour and scratch-off tickets which gave customers a chance to win 50% off their first purchase. The Black Door Boutique also offered free samples of their food from small businesses across Minnesota including dips, drink-mixes, teas, wine slushes and more.
In June, the Black Store Boutique was one of the featured locations of a movie filming in Henderson — “Marmalade,” a Netflix produced dark comedy featuring Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, During the production, the whole boutique was cleared out and replaced with items by the film crew.
“They painted my pink post in the middle orange and I had the guy leave a little orange square so I can say that’s where the movie was,” said Narum. “The girl in the movie who works at the thrift store was also using my broom, so I always tell everybody they can touch the broom if they want.”