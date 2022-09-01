With the inflation rate remaining sky high and the start of the school year having arrived, families are spending more on school supplies and getting less for their buck. Some families are feeling the squeeze more than others.
As a single mother of seven — soon to be eight — Little Fawn, of Le Center, has a longer back-to-school shopping list than most. It’s not just rising prices that are stretching her wallet. Since the start of her pregnancy, Fawn said she hasn’t been able to find consistent work.
But on Thursday, Aug. 25, she took home backpacks, winter clothes and even free haircuts for her kids, before they headed back to Tri-City United Le Center. It was all thanks to the Back to School Community Fair at the Le Center American Legion.
The inaugural fair was an expansion of the Minnesota Valley Action Council and Salvation Army’s annual backpack and school supply distribution program. Now, the event not only provided Le Sueur County residents in need with backpacks, shoes and clothing, it also offered free hair cuts, teeth cleanings, hygiene products and connections to various assistance programs.
”This year there was a greater need, so we went to Project Community Connect in Mankato, which is a lot like this, and decided Le Sueur County needed it,” said Abbie Larsen, Family Resource Specialist at MVAC. “Then we started taking in donations for clothes and hygiene products and started just asking people to come.”
The demand for low-to-no-cost school supplies was even greater than what organizers initially anticipated. Within just one hour of opening, the 200 backpacks distributed — half through referrals and half through walk-ins — were off the shelves.
”We had a line that started at 1:15 [p.m.], and we opened at 2 [p.m.], so we had to have a lot of people wait until we were ready and the line did not stop until 3 o’clock,” said Larsen.
In addition to backpacks, the Community Back to School Fair had rows of tables layered with donated clothes and hygiene products. Shelves were stocked with plastic bins filled with footwear supplied by the Good in the Hood shoe bus. In total, 50 pairs of shoes were given away for free, while the rest were offered at prices ranging from $3 to $5 a pair.
”I found snow boots and jackets,” said Fawn. “They’re really nice snow boots too. I’m so grateful, because that was one of the things I was worried about. Since we live so close to school, they have to walk a lot. “
The Nova Academy of Cosmetology in Mankato brought in their own gravity chairs to Le Center American Legion to give kids stylish cuts before the start of school season, and Minnesota’s School Sealant Program offered free teeth cleanings on-site.
Rows of vendors offering services to low income families set up booths inside the American Legion. Attendees had opportunities to meet with and apply for MVAC’s own Energy Assistance Program and Head Start and Youth Program, which promotes school readiness in early childhood for income eligible families.
Le Sueur County Public Health and Human Services Departments, the Le Sueur County Broadband Initiative — which works to connect internet service providers with underserved and unserved households — and Minnesota’s Parent Support Outreach and Help Me Grow programs were in attendance alongside school social workers, the Crisis Nursery and PCs for People.
“I really liked how friendly all those women were, they made everything super comfortable,” said Fawn. “A lot of women hate asking for help, especially when it comes to their kids, and these girls just make it easy”