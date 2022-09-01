Backpacks

A total of 200 backpacks were distributed to families in need in less than one hour.
Little Fawn School Fair

Little Fawn of Le Center received backpacks, snow boots, winter jackets and haircuts for her children attending TCU Le Center at the inaugural Back to School Community Fair. Vendors like Le Sueur County Public Health helped connect qualifying families with assistance programs.

With the inflation rate remaining sky high and the start of the school year having arrived, families are spending more on school supplies and getting less for their buck. Some families are feeling the squeeze more than others.

Haircuts

11-year old Treker Wolf gets a free haircut from the Nova Academy of Cosmetology.
Clothing

Piles of donated clothing for kids of all ages were made available to families at the Back to School Community Fair.
Hygeine products

Hygeine products like shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste and toilet paper were free for families in need.

