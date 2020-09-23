Livestock Showcase
Twenty-one 4-H members entered 80 livestock exhibits for the livestock showcase at the 2020 Le Sueur County Fair. Entries were judged and placed beforehand, with results and reasonings being shared live, via Zoom, on Aug. 15-16, 2020.
Through this unique format, our 4-H’ers were able to receive a more personal, educational experience with our judges. Across all species, our judges were highly impressed with the quality of livestock shown and the knowledge and skills showcased by our 4-H’ers.
Beef
Commercial Spring Calf
Blue Ribbon — Ava Muellerleile
Market Heifer
Blue Ribbon — Ethan Muellerleile
Blue Ribbon — Ava Muellerleile
Market Steer
Blue Ribbon — Ava Muellerleile
Registered Summer Yearling
Blue Ribbon — Addison Mitchell
Steer Calf
Grand Champion Beef — Desirae Domonoske
Blue Ribbon — Ethan Muellerleile
Blue Ribbon — Allison Rients
Beef Showmanship
Grades 3-5: Ava Muellerleile
Grades 6-8: Addison Mitchell
Grades 9+: Ethan Muellerleile
Dairy
Holstein Fall Calf
Blue Ribbon — Sydney Mitchell
Dairy Showmanship
Grades 9+: Sydney Mitchell
Goat-Dairy
Jr. Doe Kid
Blue Ribbon — Mickayla Janzen
Sr. Doe Kid
Blue Ribbon — Matthew Springer
Dry Yearling Doe
Blue Ribbon — Matthew Springer
Milking 3-4 Year Old Doe
Blue Ribbons — Matthew Springer (two entries)
Dairy Goat Showmanship
Grades 6-8: Mickayla Janzen
Grades 9+: Matthew Springer
Goat-Meat
Junior Breeding Doe, Registered or grade
Grand Champion Meat Goat — Kendra Blaschko
Blue Ribbon — Noah Washa
Senior Breeding Doe, Registered or grade
Blue Ribbon — Ava Muellerleile
Blue Ribbon — Harley Eldeen
Blue Ribbon — Ethan Muellerleile
Blue Ribbon — Noah Washa
Dry Breeding Yearling, Registered or grade
Reserve Champion Meat Goat — Bryce Blaschko
Blue Ribbon — Noah Washa
Meat Goat Showmanship
Grades 3-5: Ava Muellerleile, Harley Eldeen
Grades 9+: Kendra Blaschko, Ethan Muellerleile, Bryce Blaschko
Poultry
Bantam Breeding Pen of one male and two females
Blue Ribbons — Ellen Hartman (two entries)
Breeding Pen of one male & two females
Reserve Champion Poultry — Ellen Hartman
Blue Ribbon — Ellen Hartman
Egg production pen of two pullets — brown egg layers
Blue Ribbons — Ellen Hartman (two entries)
Blue Ribbons — Grace Halloran (two entries)
Egg production pen of two pullets — white egg layers
Grand Champion Poultry — Ellen Hartman
Blue Ribbon — Ellen Hartman
Poultry Showmanship
Grades 6-8: Ellen Hartman
Rabbit
Junior Buck under 6 months of age
Reserve Champion Rabbit — Harley Eldeen
Senior Buck over 6 months of age
Blue Ribbon — Harley Eldeen
Junior Doe under 6 months of age
Grand Champion Rabbit — Marshall Heldberg
Blue Ribbon — Harley Eldeen
Rabbit Showmanship
Grades 3-5: Harley Eldeen, Marshall Heldberg
Sheep
Black Face Lambs
Grand Champion Sheep — Marshall Heldberg
Showmanship
Grades 3-5: Marshall Heldberg
Swine
Registered January Gilt
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt — Wyatt Jans
Blue Ribbon — Desirae Domonoske
Blue Ribbon — Alayna Hawker
Registered February Gilt
Blue Ribbon — Clayton Jans
Blue Ribbon — Alenka Jans
Registered March Gilt
Blue Ribbon — Kalyse Hawker
Commercial February Gilt
Grand Champion Breeding Gilt — Clayton Jans
Blue Ribbon — Desirae Domonoske
Blue Ribbon — Alenka Jans
Blue Ribbon — Connor Domonoske
Registered Barrow
Blue Ribbon — Clayton Jans
Blue Ribbon — Connor Domonoske
Blue Ribbon — Alenka Jans
Commercial Barrow
Grand Champion Market Barrow — Desirae Domonoske
Reserve Champion Market Barrow — Clayton Jans
Blue Ribbons — Wyatt Jans (two entries)
Blue Ribbon — Connor Domonoske
Blue Ribbons — Alenka Jans (two entries)
Blue Ribbon — Kalyse Hawker
Blue Ribbon — Alayna Hawker
Market Gilt
Grand Champion Market Gilt — Wyatt Jans
Reserve Champion Market Gilt — Clayton Jans
Swine Showmanship
Grades 3-5: Wyatt Jans
Grades 6-8: Clayton Jans, Alenka Jans
Static Showcase
11 4-H members entered 29 static exhibits for the static showcase. Entries were judged live via Zoom on Aug. 17 and 18, 2020. Through this unique format, our 4-H’ers were able to receive a more personal, educational experience with our judges. Across all classes, our judges were highly impressed with the quality of entries and the knowledge and skills showcased by our 4-H’ers.
Aerospace
Blue Ribbon — Carson Sheely
Agronomy
Corn
Red Ribbon — Marshall Heldberg
Plant and Soil Science
Blue Ribbon — Anna Prchal
Soybeans
Red Ribbon — Marshall Heldberg
Specialty Crops
Red Ribbon — Elizabeth Trcka
Clothing and Textiles
Clothes You Make
Blue Ribbon — Ellen Hartman
Non-Garment
Grand Champion — Carson Sheely
Blue Ribbon — Ellen Hartman
Cloverbuds
Jacquelyn Heldberg
Lillian Trcka
Crafts & Fine Arts
Crafts
Red Ribbon — Elizabeth Trcka
Red Ribbon — Ellen Hartman
Red Ribbon — Grace Halloran
Fine Arts
Blue Ribbon — Peyton Gaul
Grand Champion — Katen Hartman
Foods & Nutrition
Food Preservation
Blue Ribbon — Matthew Springer
Fruit, Vegetable, and Herb Gardening
Fruit
Red Ribbon — Ellen Hartman
Red Ribbon — Matthew Springer
White Ribbon — Grace Halloron
Potatoes
Blue Ribbon — Matthew Springer
Vegetable Plate
Blue & Red Ribbon — Ellen Hartman
Red & White Ribbon — Grace Halloran
Horticulture — Flower Gardening
Blue & Red Ribbon — Grace Halloran
Red Ribbon — Marshall Heldberg
Photography
Blue Ribbon — Peyton Gaul
Science of Animals — Poultry
Honorable Mention — Ellen Hartman