Twenty-one 4-H members entered 80 livestock exhibits for the livestock showcase at the 2020 Le Sueur County Fair. Entries were judged and placed beforehand, with results and reasonings being shared live, via Zoom, on Aug. 15-16, 2020.

Through this unique format, our 4-H’ers were able to receive a more personal, educational experience with our judges. Across all species, our judges were highly impressed with the quality of livestock shown and the knowledge and skills showcased by our 4-H’ers.

Beef

Commercial Spring Calf

Blue Ribbon — Ava Muellerleile

Market Heifer

Blue Ribbon — Ethan Muellerleile

Blue Ribbon — Ava Muellerleile

Market Steer

Blue Ribbon — Ava Muellerleile

Registered Summer Yearling

Blue Ribbon — Addison Mitchell

Steer Calf

Grand Champion Beef — Desirae Domonoske

Blue Ribbon — Ethan Muellerleile

Blue Ribbon — Allison Rients

Beef Showmanship

Grades 3-5: Ava Muellerleile

Grades 6-8: Addison Mitchell

Grades 9+: Ethan Muellerleile

Dairy

Holstein Fall Calf

Blue Ribbon — Sydney Mitchell

Dairy Showmanship

Grades 9+: Sydney Mitchell

Goat-Dairy

Jr. Doe Kid

Blue Ribbon — Mickayla Janzen

Sr. Doe Kid

Blue Ribbon — Matthew Springer

Dry Yearling Doe

Blue Ribbon — Matthew Springer

Milking 3-4 Year Old Doe

Blue Ribbons — Matthew Springer (two entries)

Dairy Goat Showmanship

Grades 6-8: Mickayla Janzen

Grades 9+: Matthew Springer

Goat-Meat

Junior Breeding Doe, Registered or grade

Grand Champion Meat Goat — Kendra Blaschko

Blue Ribbon — Noah Washa

Senior Breeding Doe, Registered or grade

Blue Ribbon — Ava Muellerleile

Blue Ribbon — Harley Eldeen

Blue Ribbon — Ethan Muellerleile

Blue Ribbon — Noah Washa

Dry Breeding Yearling, Registered or grade

Reserve Champion Meat Goat — Bryce Blaschko

Blue Ribbon — Noah Washa

Meat Goat Showmanship

Grades 3-5: Ava Muellerleile, Harley Eldeen

Grades 9+: Kendra Blaschko, Ethan Muellerleile, Bryce Blaschko

Poultry

Bantam Breeding Pen of one male and two females

Blue Ribbons — Ellen Hartman (two entries)

Breeding Pen of one male & two females

Reserve Champion Poultry — Ellen Hartman

Blue Ribbon — Ellen Hartman

Egg production pen of two pullets — brown egg layers

Blue Ribbons — Ellen Hartman (two entries)

Blue Ribbons — Grace Halloran (two entries)

Egg production pen of two pullets — white egg layers

Grand Champion Poultry — Ellen Hartman

Blue Ribbon — Ellen Hartman

Poultry Showmanship

Grades 6-8: Ellen Hartman

Rabbit

Junior Buck under 6 months of age

Reserve Champion Rabbit — Harley Eldeen

Senior Buck over 6 months of age

Blue Ribbon — Harley Eldeen

Junior Doe under 6 months of age

Grand Champion Rabbit — Marshall Heldberg

Blue Ribbon — Harley Eldeen

Rabbit Showmanship

Grades 3-5: Harley Eldeen, Marshall Heldberg

Sheep

Black Face Lambs

Grand Champion Sheep — Marshall Heldberg

Showmanship

Grades 3-5: Marshall Heldberg

Swine

Registered January Gilt

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt — Wyatt Jans

Blue Ribbon — Desirae Domonoske

Blue Ribbon — Alayna Hawker

Registered February Gilt

Blue Ribbon — Clayton Jans

Blue Ribbon — Alenka Jans

Registered March Gilt

Blue Ribbon — Kalyse Hawker

Commercial February Gilt

Grand Champion Breeding Gilt — Clayton Jans

Blue Ribbon — Desirae Domonoske

Blue Ribbon — Alenka Jans

Blue Ribbon — Connor Domonoske

Registered Barrow

Blue Ribbon — Clayton Jans

Blue Ribbon — Connor Domonoske

Blue Ribbon — Alenka Jans

Commercial Barrow

Grand Champion Market Barrow — Desirae Domonoske

Reserve Champion Market Barrow — Clayton Jans

Blue Ribbons — Wyatt Jans (two entries)

Blue Ribbon — Connor Domonoske

Blue Ribbons — Alenka Jans (two entries)

Blue Ribbon — Kalyse Hawker

Blue Ribbon — Alayna Hawker

Market Gilt

Grand Champion Market Gilt — Wyatt Jans

Reserve Champion Market Gilt — Clayton Jans

Swine Showmanship

Grades 3-5: Wyatt Jans

Grades 6-8: Clayton Jans, Alenka Jans

Static Showcase

11 4-H members entered 29 static exhibits for the static showcase. Entries were judged live via Zoom on Aug. 17 and 18, 2020. Through this unique format, our 4-H’ers were able to receive a more personal, educational experience with our judges. Across all classes, our judges were highly impressed with the quality of entries and the knowledge and skills showcased by our 4-H’ers.

Aerospace

Blue Ribbon — Carson Sheely

Agronomy

Corn

Red Ribbon — Marshall Heldberg

Plant and Soil Science

Blue Ribbon — Anna Prchal

Soybeans

Red Ribbon — Marshall Heldberg

Specialty Crops

Red Ribbon — Elizabeth Trcka

Clothing and Textiles

Clothes You Make

Blue Ribbon — Ellen Hartman

Non-Garment

Grand Champion — Carson Sheely

Blue Ribbon — Ellen Hartman

Cloverbuds

Jacquelyn Heldberg

Lillian Trcka

Crafts & Fine Arts

Crafts

Red Ribbon — Elizabeth Trcka

Red Ribbon — Ellen Hartman

Red Ribbon — Grace Halloran

Fine Arts

Blue Ribbon — Peyton Gaul

Grand Champion — Katen Hartman

Foods & Nutrition

Food Preservation

Blue Ribbon — Matthew Springer

Fruit, Vegetable, and Herb Gardening

Fruit

Red Ribbon — Ellen Hartman

Red Ribbon — Matthew Springer

White Ribbon — Grace Halloron

Potatoes

Blue Ribbon — Matthew Springer

Vegetable Plate

Blue & Red Ribbon — Ellen Hartman

Red & White Ribbon — Grace Halloran

Horticulture — Flower Gardening

Blue & Red Ribbon — Grace Halloran

Red Ribbon — Marshall Heldberg

Photography

Blue Ribbon — Peyton Gaul

Science of Animals — Poultry

Honorable Mention — Ellen Hartman

Le Sueur County Extension apologizes for any unintentional misspellings, mistakes or omissions in these results. If you find any errors, contact Taylor Strelow, Le Sueur County 4-H Extension Educator at strel039@umn.edu. Thank you!

