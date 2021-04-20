This year marked one of the most competitive Minnesota high school robotics state tournaments yet.
Due to COVID-19, attendance at the state tournament was restricted. Rather than 60 of the top teams competing, only the top 30 could qualify.
Despite a high bar to clear, Tri-City United sent one of its teams to the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center Friday, April 16. Team Gear Train, made up of Devin Filter, Stuart Schatz, Caleb Holicky, Dawson Drentlaw and Hayden Arndt, made their mark with a 15th-place finish.
“It was a lot more competitive than in a normal year,” said coach John Head. “I know after the tournament some of the students were feeling a little down, but at the same time, you’re in the top 15 in the whole state; that’s a pretty good thing.”
Gear Train is one of TCU’s most competitive teams and has entered the robotics state tournament every year they’ve competed. But in preparation for this year’s state tournament, the team had to come up with a whole new strategy.
Every year, each robotics season has a new game which tests students abilities to design a robot specially designed for the event.
This season featured a tic-tac-toe like game with nine baskets laid out in a three-by-three grid inside the arena, and each was capable of holding three balls stacked on top of one another. In each match, four teams are divided into a red team and a blue team. Each team’s goal is to use their robots to place balls matching their color on the top of the basket while knocking away the balls of the opposing team. The team that makes the most rows with three baskets takes the highest score.
The matches don’t just test the team’s remote driving skills, it also tests their own programming. The first 15 seconds of every two minute match is autonomous, the robots must use their programming to compete without a driver controlling them. In the remaining minute and 45 seconds, the driver assumes control, using whatever mechanisms they’ve designed in their robot to complete rows.
“Both the build quality and the driving were really well done,” Head remarked on Gear Train’s performance. “ I think Devin Filter did a great job with his driving throughout the performance.”
Gear Train’s robot performed well enough to qualify for state, but the students were skeptical it had the power to compete in the top 30. The machine had trouble holding onto balls and launching them into the baskets.
Instead of repairing it, Gear Train determined the robot must be taken apart and rebuilt entirely. In one week, the students assembled a brand new machine for the competition. It was a risky move, but their ingenuity paid off.
“This new robot worked much, much better than their last one,” said Head. “I think if they brought their old robot in we wouldn’t have done as well as 15th.”