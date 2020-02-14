The No. 3 seeded Tri-City United boys wrestling team (18-5) claimed their first victory on a hopeful road to the state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 13. Waseca, seeded No. 6, put up a tough fight at the start, but the Titans ran away with the lead and triumphed 54-17 at TCU in Montgomery.
“They didn’t have any quit in them,” said TCU Coach Shaun Timmerman on the team’s performance. “It’s conditioning, it’s work ethic, knowing that you’re going to have to get in there for six minutes as hard as you can and wear the guy out.”
The boys were in high spirits after a successful start to the section, and despite the score, Waseca wasn’t an easy team to beat. The Bluejays had an 11-2 record and kept the meet tight over the first five matches. Though Zach Balma won the first match for the Titans by besting Kaden Johnson in a 16-4 major decision, Waseca claimed the next three and led the Titans 11-4.
TCU soon gained the edge though, and a series of nine consecutive victories launched the Titans from nipping at Waseca’s heels to being too far ahead for the Bluejays to catch up.
Carter O'Malley sparked the charge by pinning Cox Grant at 132 pounds in just 36 seconds. His victory put the Titans close behind 11-10 and gave room for Caleb Whipps to throw the Titans into the lead 16-11 by felling Christian Rodriquez. Caden O'Malley earned the Titans' third consecutive pin over Tyler Klinger in 34 seconds.
Adam Frederickson continued the Titans' momentum even in a difficult match against Blake Wendland. Frederickson clinched a 3-2 decision victory leading into back-to-back pins from Marco Reyes and Brody Rud. Reyes felled Payton Ganza in 2:12 and while Rud won his match in 40 seconds. At 195 pounds, Jose Reyes continued the Titans' winning streak by pinning Liam Aberle in 3:16. Tegan Determan capped off the Titans' string of victories with a win by forfeit.
It was a meet where everyone was pulling their own weight. Even those who didn't walk away from the mat with a win fought hard enough that Waseca collected only one fall trhoughout the entire meet.
“I think we’ve worked really hard day-in and day-out,” said Brody Rud. “Nobody is ever quitting on the mat.”
Coming off the team's win, Rud set his sights on the state tournament.”
“I’m excited that we can go Saturday, and hopefully it will be the first time ever in TCU history that we make it to state,” said Rud. “We’re going to beat Hutchinson, then we’re going to beat Scott West, and then we’re going to go to state.”
Rud wasn’t the only one with confidence in the team’s prospects. TCU Coach Paul Norgren wasn’t willing to accept anything less than qualifying for state.
“Our goal is to make it to the state tournament as a team, otherwise we wouldn’t be doing it if that wasn’t our goal,” said Norgren. “That’s our No. 1 goal is making it to the state tournament. We’re not going to settle for finals.”
“Everyone’s got each other’s backs, and it’s become second nature to keep working harder and to keep improving,” Norgren said.
The Titans next section match is against No. 2 seeded Hutchinson at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Mankato West High School. Defeating Hutchinson would bring TCU to the final round of section where the winner would go on to compete at the state tournament.
“We put in the work for it,” said Timmerman. “Now we just got to wrestle.”