COVID-19 has continued to plague southern Minnesota. Le Sueur County reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on March 22 and had a total of five confirmed on March 24. In response to the pandemic, the city of Le Sueur declared a state of emergency at a council meeting on March 23.
The state of emergency allows the city to combat the virus and provide emergency assistance without complying with regular state procedures. Le Sueur can perform public work, enter contracts, employ temporary workers, rent equipment and purchase supplies and materials at a faster pace under the declaration.
The city of Le Sueur has already taken preventative steps prior to the emergency declaration. Le Sueur closed down its city offices on Tuesday, March 17 until further notice, but it will continue to serve the public with day-to-day needs while implementing social distancing measures to reduce exposure to staff and residents.
Services including water, wastewater, electric, public works and streets, police, and fire are to continue without interruption. Those with questions or in need of assistance can call (507) 665-6041 or email info@cityoflesueur.com.
Utility bills can be paid online, via phone, or dropped off at the lock box outside of City Hall. More information can be found on our utility billing homepage at: cityoflesueur.com/332/Utility-Billing. At this time, Le Sueur will waive late fees on utility bills until further notice. The city is still providing building inspections and issuing building permits. To obtain a permit or schedule an inspection, call 507-593-8317.