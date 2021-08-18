A man was accused of running from police in his car before abandoning the vehicle in an attempt to escape by foot.
Jeffrey William Bisek, 34, of New Prague, was charged with a felony count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing from police.
According to the criminal complaint, Le Center police were dispatched for a welfare check by staff at the Dollar General. When the officer arrived, they reportedly observed the man identified as Bisek standing in the back lot of the store with his arms over his head and talking to himself.
The officer approached and asked to speak to Bisek, when the suspect allegedly ran into the store. As the officer attempted to follow Bisek to the back of the store, Bisek reportedly fled through the front door and got into his car.
Two squad cars began to pursue the vehicle, following Bisek to the Traxler Construction site and south on County Road 11. Bisek allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign and was driving between 60-70 miles per hour. According to the complaint, Bisek then turned onto a farm south of Le Center, exited the car and ran on foot. Officers said they caught up to Bisek and apprehended him.