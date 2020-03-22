The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) notified Le Sueur County Public Health of the first lab confirmed case of COVID-19 in Le Sueur County. The individual is in their 40s and is recovering at home.
According to MDH, the individual was not hospitalized and no work exposures were identified.
Le Sueur County Public Health Director said, “This does not come as a surprise as we know COVID-19 is circulating in communities across Minnesota, even in counties without a confirmed positive case. That is why it is extremely important that everyone take the community mitigation strategies seriously. Le Sueur County and Le Sueur County Public Health are working hard to make sure our communities have the accurate information they need to stay safe and by working together with all of our communities partners, we will get through this together.”
Minnesota Department of Health staff are conducting the case investigation. Positive cases are isolated at home to prevent disease spread and the contact investigation identifies their close contacts. Close contacts are quarantined for 14 days from their exposure and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Gov. Tim Walz and MDH have implemented community mitigation measures to help slow the spread of COVID 19 in Minnesota. Slowing the spread will ease demand on the health care system. Le Sueur County Public Health officials encourage everyone to continue to follow the recommendations of medical experts on how best to protect themselves and contain the spread of this virus. Those recommendations include:
Stay home if sick
Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow
Avoid touching mouth and face
In a majority of cases, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Call your health care provider if you have difficulty breathing or illness you cannot manage at home.
MDH has set up a public hotline that is open 7 a.m. tp 7 p.m. Hotline number: 651-201-3920. Go to the CDC and MDH websites for the most up to date information about COVID-19: CDC website on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. Minnesota Department of Health - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html.