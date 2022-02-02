The remains of a man were found in a rural Nicollet County home early Wednesday morning after a fire burned down the residence.
According to a Nicollet County Sheriff's Office release, dispatch was advised at about 4:21 a.m. Wednesday of the fully engulfed home off of Nicollet County Road 23 (461st Avenue) between Nicollet and Judson. Wednesday. A Nicollet County Public Works employee called it in.
As the fire was being suppressed, firefighters discovered human remains inside the residence. The deceased is believed to be an older man that was living in the residence, but officials are waiting for an autopsy before confirming the identity of the individual.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Nicollet County Investigator Marc Chadderdon said it did not appear to be arson, based on preliminary indications. Chadderdon could not think of any recent examples of other fatal fires in Nicollet County. There as a fire — allegedly arson — in Le Center in early 2020 that killed a man.
"They don't happen very often; I can tell you that" he said. "It's been a long time in Nicollet County. Structure fires, in general, have become less common."
Chadderdon noted that it was an "old structure" that burnt down, and the owner was a "collector of many things." The residence is in a rural area, though there is at least one neighbor across the way and down the road.
"We're not sure if it had any smoke detectors inside," Chadderdon said.
For those who discovered the remains, the various departments that responded will likely conduct mental health checks and provide any support, if needed. Responding agencies included Nicolle Fire Department, Lake Crystal Fire Department, South Bend Fire Department, Courtland Fire Department, North Mankato Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Nicollet County Public Works, Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office and Xcel Energy.