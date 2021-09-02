An Arkansas man was accused of attempting to flee police at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour while bypassing several speed traps on a pursuit through Kasota, Mankato and Eagle Lake.
Lawrence Lyle Barber, 72, of Mena Polk, was charged with six counts in Le Sueur County District Court, including felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving and petty misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia, disobeying a stop sign and speed.
Police received word of suspicious activity in Kasota Township according to the criminal complaint and observed a black SUV parked with its tail lights off in a wooded area. An officer said they observed a bright light from the drivers seat and believed the driver was attempting to inhale a narcotic substance. Before making contact, the SUV began to move, and the driver, later identified as Barber, allegedly flipped his middle finger at the squad car while driving past it.
According to the complaint, the officer activated their emergency lights to pull over the car, but the driver disregarded the lights and violated a stop sign. The officer tailed the vehicle and reportedly chased Barber at speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour. The pursuit continued, according to court documents, south from County Road 19 to County Road 101 between 60-95 miles per hour and then south on Hwy. 22 toward Mankato.
Blue Earth County deputies placed a spike trap on the road, but the strip failed to stop the vehicle. Now traveling at speeds between 60-100 miles per hour, the chase reportedly continued through rural Mankato and eastbound on Hwy. 14 toward the city of Eagle Lake, and Blue Earth County deputies joined in the pursuit.
Barber allegedly drove past a second spike strip while passing Eagle Lake on County Road 14 and continued fleeing unhindered. The chase circled around rural Eagle Lake until a spike strip deployed on Hwy. 14 disabled Barber’s rear passenger tire. Barber allegedly continued to evade police, heading back toward rural Mankato before making physical contact with Blue Earth County and Madison Lake law enforcement.
The alleged pursuit ended on North Victory Drive, east of Hwy. 22, and law enforcement pulled Barber from his vehicle after his airbag deployed. He was assisted out of the vehicle by gunpoint, while a K9 partner was brought in as reinforcement if the suspect attempted to flee.
The canine was ordered to “seek dope” and sniffed Barber’s vehicle up and down before sitting next to the driver’s side door to alert law enforcement of the odor of a narcotic substance. Police then searched the area and allegedly found a “one hitter” pipe commonly used to consume marijuana and a lighter.