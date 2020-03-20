City Council meetings, school concerts and football games could be broadcast right into Le Sueur residents homes with a new audio visual system.
At a March 9 City Council meeting, the Le Sueur council voted to approve the purchase of a new audio and video (AV) system from VSI for $25,400. The system would include a video production system to be installed in the conference room behind the council chambers, two cameras installed on the side walls of the chamber, a zoom focus camera on the wall above the city logo and a recorder streamer with 16 terabytes (TB) of storage.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel supported purchasing the new system on the basis that it would make information from council meetings more accessible to the public. The city’s current AV system allows the city to stream council meetings online and on social media, but the new system would give the city the ability to broadcast live and recorded meetings on the public access channel as well.
“As far as streaming, I think it’s the most effective way we get information out to the public,” said Kruggel. “There’s more people that view City Council meetings online than attend … In general, we typically see 200-400 views of the City Council meeting when we typically have 1-4 people present.”
Kruggel added that the AV system had a multitude of other advantages over the city’s existing infrastructure. It can reportedly produce higher quality footage, is simpler to use and it could potentially be shared with the Le Sueur-Henderson School District to stream and record school events from plays to sports. Kruggel stated that the district was interested in using the platform and that a relationship between the school and city could be worked out over time.
Another advantage the system has is that it would allow for graphics to be added to footage which could be used to identify council members.
“One thing when I look at the videos is, if I’m a new resident, I wouldn’t know who these people are that are talking,” said Kruggel. “So you can have some graphics that could be used to help with that.”
Pushback and response
To pay for the new AV system, the city will front $15,400 from Le Sueur’s Public and Educational Grant fund (PEG). The PEG fund currently has a balance of $10,000 and is only allowed to be used for broadcast-related purchases. The fund receives between $6,000-$7,000 a year through $0.85 monthly payments from residents with Mediacom accounts. To pay for the rest of the costs, the city will borrow money into the PEG fund to be paid back in full over the next three to five years, depending on Mediacom subscription rates.
While the measure was passed unanimously by the Le Sueur City Council, the AV purchase received some public pushback, notably from former Public Access TV coordinator Cathy Johnson. Johnson, who resigned in 2014 after serving for 19 years, initially criticized the decision on Facebook, noting that the city owns $41,000 worth of equipment, purchased in 2015 from AVI, which was proposed to run public access television for St. Peter, Le Center and Belle Plaine, but was never used. She also stated that AVI provides personal training for about $2,000-4,000 and the system is designed to be built onto.
“If the city does still have it, wouldn't it be in your best interest to contact the company it was purchased from and ask for training to utilize it?” asked Johnson. “You already have a ‘Cadillac’ in storage but feel the need to reinvent the ‘wheel.’”
In a written response, Kruggel wrote that the equipment was purchased by the Le Sueur-Henderson Cable Access TV Commission, which was disbanded in 2016, and that it was purchased under the sole authority of the CATV without input from the Henderson or Le Sueur city councils.
“CATV took out a loan with a local bank without proper authority, and the city of Le Sueur was held responsible to pay for this equipment after the group was disbanded to a total of $35,230,” said Kruggel. “The idea that the Le Sueur CATV was going to be a hub for local channel broadcasting was never something that any City Council (Henderson or Le Sueur) directed them to do nor authorized them to purchase such a system. These are some of the reasons the communities of Henderson and Le Sueur decided to dissolve the joint powers agreement.”
Kruggel added that the city still owns the equipment, which is stored in the Le Sueur Community Center, but city staff determined that the equipment was too complicated and inefficient to update. Instead, Le Sueur plans to sell the equipment in favor of the new AV system which he stated had ease of use and mobility that the other system did not, allowing for the broadcasting of school events.
“In gist, the $41,000 system that was purchased in 2015 is quite nice under the right application, but the application we need it for, it won’t work effectively and efficiently,” said Kruggel.
Johnson thanked Kruggel for his response and said that it put her at ease.
“The idea of Le Sueur CATV becoming a ‘hub’ for other communities was only in the discussion phase when I left,” said Johnson. “The idea was long from presenting to the council at that time. It was a surprise to me when the equipment was purchased for something that was in the discussion phase. ‘Why’ the equipment was purchased I understand you cannot answer, but you've answered the question of how as well as other questions I had.”
She added, “As far as needing a more simplistic streamlined system for students and volunteers to operate for recording various events and throughout the future, I agree completely as the other system is complicated and specialized and wasn't considered."