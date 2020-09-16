For over 20 years, Applefest has been a long standing tradition in the St. Anne’s community in Le Sueur. This year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be presented in a modified format to keep the longstanding tradition alive, while also keeping people safe.
“What we can offer this year is limited, but the spirit remains the same,” prganizers said.
“We will kick off our celebration with an outdoor mass at 10:30 a.m. on the St. Anne’s schoolgrounds. Be sure to bring your own lawn chairs, so we can socially distance between families. Music will be provided by Larry Mages and the Bemmels Family.
“The Apple of Our Eye Award will be presented after Mass to the person chosen by parishioners as someone who is considered a blessing to St. Anne’s for their contributions to our parish and community. In case of inclement weather, mass will be at the church.”
Tickets may be purchased at the St. Anne’s Parish Office, 503 N. Fourth St., Le Sueur, (507-665-3811), after weekend masses outside church, or the day of the event at St. Anne’s School.
You will also be able to pick up a bottle of wine as you drive through to get your hog roast dinners. The wine pull will be open Sunday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Thanks to some of St. Anne’s talented parishioners, participants can start your fall decorating, as there will be painted pumpkins available to purchase on Sunday, Sept. 20th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There will also be a different version of the festival’s Silent Auction this year. Organizers will be doing the silent auction on Facebook. Watch the Applefest Facebook page for more information.
Cinnamon Rolls and Orange Juice will also be available. You will be able to purchase an individually wrapped homemade cinnamon roll and an orange juice after the 5:15 p.m. mass on Saturday, Sept. 19, and after the 8 a.m. mass on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Schedule of events
Sunday Sept. 20 at St. Anne’s School
• 10:30 a.m. — Outdoor mass at St. Anne’s School (511 N.4th St.,Le Sueur,MN) (weather permitting or in case of inclement weather, at Church) Music provided by Larry Mages & the Bemmels Family. Apple of Our Eye Presentation following Mass.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 pm — Texas rubbed smoked hog roast dinner. This is a take out or delivery event only. Adults $12 and children under age 10 are $5.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Wine pull.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Painted pumpkin sales.
• 2:30 p.m. — Applefest raffle drawings (live on Facebook).
Saturday, Sept. 19 & Sunday, Sept 20
• Silent Auction (on Facebook). Watch the Applefest Facebook page for details.