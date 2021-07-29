The Le Sueur County Government Center will be receiving a facelift next month that improves accessibility to the east entrance.
On July 6, the Le Sueur County Commissioners contracted Adolfson and Peterson Construction to begin remodeling the exterior of the government center east entry. Construction is expected to extend from August through November.
Included in the design is a double glass door and the installation of new windows facing the east toward Park Avenue. Building Maintenance Head Jim McMillen said the county also wanted the renovation to be an opportunity to add a handicap accessible door at the south entrance while removing and replacing the steps at the east end of the sidewalk.
“All this was inspired by the steps needing to be replaced,” said McMillen. “They were starting to crumble and becoming a hazard for our patrons to come into the building.“
After the remodel, the government center will have two handicap accessible entrances — one to the west and one to the south. This allows the building to remain disability friendly even in the event of future renovations.
“If we’re ever doing any work on the parking lot on the left side of the government center, we lose our handicap entrance,” said McMillen. “By doing this, we actually gain a second handicap entrance.”
The county commissioners have authorized up to $1.2 million to be spent on the project. Where those dollars will come from is still up in the air. County Administrator Joe Martin indicated the county would like go out for a bond to finance the project, but the commissioners have not yet determined a funding mechanism.
“Most likely there will be a bond issuance, but the commissioners still need to make that decision on if that will either be paid for with reserves or if there will be a bond issue,” said Martin. “As we speak, the commissioners will be talking about bonding and how much they plan to bond for and for which projects and this project might be included in that.”
End of state of emergency
COVID-19 case rates have taken a precipitous drop in recent months. From a peak of 799 new cases in November 2020, 13 new cases were reported last month. Those cases actually doubled in the last few weeks, as the Delta variant has started to impact locally, but the rates are still well below pandemic peaks.
Amid a rosier outlook, the Le Sueur County Commissioners rescinded the state of emergency declared on April 7, 2020.
Rescinding the emergency declaration has little impact on the public. Face-to-face services have been available to county residents since February. The move comes after the statewide peacetime emergency ended on July 1.
However, the state isn’t out of the woods just yet. The delta variant is responsible for doubling the number of cases since June. Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming have been afflicted the most. Case growth in Minnesota is on the lower end compared to the national average, but the state is still seeing a worrisome number of new cases this July.