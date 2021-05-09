The Tri-City United softball team took home a close win over Belle Plaine on Thursday. Though the Tigers established a lead early in the game, the Titans took the advantage by one run, winning 4-3.
The Titans and Tigers were in a scoreless stalemate through the first two innings. Belle Plaine took the lead in the third inning after putting one run on the board. The Titans attempted to catch up, but were knocked out in a double play at the bottom of the third. The Tigers then earned their second run in the top of the fourth.
TCU collected their first run in the bottom of the fourth. Molly Closser opened with a double and was batted in by a single from Anastasia Rynda. The Titans then knocked out Belle Plaine in the top of the fifth in a fly out to center fielder Rachel Rynda, a ground out to second baseman Nikaija Young and a fielder’s choice to third baseman Molly Closser.
The Titans finally took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After two strikeouts, Brooke Blaschko singled and advanced to home on a double by Closser. Ellaina Novak followed up with a double and batted in Closser, raising the Titans score up 3-2.
The sixth was another scoreless inning, but at the top of the seventh, Belle Plaine tied up the game with a home run. The Titans just had one opportunity to prevent the game from stretching into an extra inning. At the bottom of the seventh, Savannah Squires opened with a single. Squires headed to second on a single by Blaschko and to third on a passed ball. Novak singled Squires into home, winning the game 4-3.
Closser led the Titans in scoring collecting two runs, two hits and one RBI over four times at bat. Blaschko and Squires contributed one run each while Novak produced two RBIs in three hits. Novak pitched for all seven innings and threw 66 strikes and two strikeouts over 92 pitches.