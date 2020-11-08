Folks helped each other a lot back when my parents were young newlyweds in Le Sueur. At least that’s how it seems as I read this newly found journal hidden in boxes of family photos during my recent visit with Mom, Arline Karels, who now lives at Oak Terrace in Le Sueur.
In 1947, my mom and dad were 22-year-olds starting out farming in rural Le Sueur, and Mom’s writing brought to life stories and ways of life that have changed. The journal notes were written daily by Arline (nee Nuessmeier) of her ordinary and adventurous life with her high school sweetheart Don von Lehe on their farm near Rush River.
Of course helping each other was by necessity — machinery and equipment broke down more frequently, tires went flat, cars landed in the ditch. Surprisingly Dad even needed help during one November trip to town with his tractor for silage and feed.
“He couldn’t make Rush River hill. A Traxler helped him. Very friendly.” Same month: “We started the car with the horses” and a few days later, “As Don was shaving a Robinson knocked. Don pulled him out of the ditch with the horses. The snow blinds one.” Later that day, “We ran out of gas on the R.R. hill. Got to town & Matt opened Distel’s for us.”
Just washing clothes was quite an undertaking. This was a house with only a small pump at the kitchen sink to draw water, no flush toilets, no water heater, and a wringer washer in the porch. They had to haul in the water for Monday washing — a chore indeed!
On the same February day when Dad accidentally locked Mom in the chick house, they “had a quarrel over getting wash water & splitting wood for eve. I got in water. Don went to bed.” Notably one time the shallow well was too low so they couldn’t draw wash water. Mom explains that she heated the water on the wood stove overnight so it would be warm. On another day in February she notes that “the drain thawed and I emptied wash water in it — wonderful to have it again.” And then there was the work of hanging clothes on the line in winter — frozen quickly!
There were many times of sorrow and uncertainty too. Don’s mom, Irene von Lehe, died of cancer at age 50 just six months after Don and Arline were married. Arline writes tenderly two days before Irene’s death, “ She is noticeably weaker….. Said Good-bye tho. She said a special one to me.”
On the day she died, Dad and Mom helped Oscar make funeral arrangements and later that evening, “We went in the ditch about 1/2 mile from home.” Three days later, after a short service at the house, the funeral was held at church. “Relatives from Wisconsin & Sanborn arrived. More flowers came. There were about 24 sprays.” It was a comfort to have so many family and friends gather to honor Irene: “Many were downstairs. All chairs in church were used, someone said.”
They lost their first pregnancy after weeks of trouble. The importance of starting a family was woven through the writings of friends having babies or gatherings with their gang. Mom confided years later that she worried she’d never have children and then she worried, after four babies with the oldest at 3½, that she’d never stop.
Of course, there were nearly daily notes about what she baked, how often the curtains needed cleaning. Notes about the investment into milking machine which initially “the motor was set up backwards, got dirt in, they fiddled around real late” nor were the cows accepting. The long winter weeks of cutting wood to clear more farmland. Ordering a sewing machine, ordering pullets, arranging tiling. The fox hunting parties. Playing cards with family and friends. Sharing music with Don playing trumpet, Arline on the piano and Arline’s brother Don on the accordion. Weddings, dances, church and charivari’s sustained them.
There have been mighty changes in the 73 years since her journal began, but the importance of family and friends certainly endures in our communities. As Arline turns 95 this November, our family delights in finding her writings that provide treasured details of young married life in rural Minnesota in the late ‘40s, a neighborhood filled with immense determination, resourcefulness, neighborliness, trust and love!