As a member of a family of eight, Le Sueur resident Marcia Franek has to stay busy. But beyond just the regular duties of a mother, she has to make sure her house is stocked with life-saving medication and epipens for her two daughters who suffer from a rare combination of hemophilic disorders and low blood sugar.
For four years, Franek would regularly drive 150 miles round trip to the Twin Cities to a specific pharmacy to purchase that medication. Between the medication, the mileage and gas, her family was paying an average $5,000 a year on top of a $750/month premium and copays with an $8,000 deductible. But the real kicker for Franek was that the medication her daughters’ needed was available all along at the Corner Drug in Le Sueur.
So why not shop local? For Franek, the only way to avoid paying full cash price was traveling to three pharmacies in Minneapolis and St. Paul due to rules set by her insurance plan’s pharmacy benefit manager (PBM).
PBMs are a little known industry that acts as a third party prescription drug negotiator between pharmacies and private insurers, as well as Medicare Part D plans and state and federal employment plans. Through those negotiations, PBMs broker the amount the health plan will reimburse participating pharmacies for drug costs. They also bargain for discounts from drug manufacturers.
Because of these drug discounts, PBMs say that they work as advocates to secure lower prescription drug costs for patients, but the industry has come under increasing scrutiny. A 2020 report from the Minnesota Advisory Task Force on Pharmaceutical Drug Prices stated that PBMs often keep the savings to themselves rather than pass them along to consumers. This practice resulted in a 2019 state bill requiring licenses for PBMs and a host of new transparency requirements.
An extreme burden
Meeting all of the requirements was practically a full-time job for Franek. In addition to her regular trips to the cities, Franek recalled spending 96 hours on the phone in the first month and 120 hours every quarter just to get accounts set up, pick up written prescriptions from her clinic and mail them to the PBMs and ensure that their prescriptions came in a timely manner.
Once Franek was able to learn the process, the service fell short of what her kids needed. Her PBM only gave her family two opportunities to receive local refills per plan year on prescriptions to prevent diabetic shock, as well as for EpiPens needed to rescue her child from seizures.
“If she had more than two seizures, we would have to go locally and pay full cash price to get it or go to the emergency room, therefore driving up health care costs not only for us, but our entire employer’s plan,” said Franek. “For our child with seizures, we had to go to the emergency room all the time. It was repetitive, because she was having 10-15 seizures a day.”
The costs were so great that at one point, Franek found it was cheaper to pay full price locally.
“They forced us to take a generic, which in itself is not uncommon, but our child had an allergic reaction on that medication,” said Franek. “We tried to get a prior offer approved and still would not approve it. We found out it was actually cheaper to go to the Walgreens pharmacy for the brand name and pay the cash price than the copays for the generic.”
The costs eventually became too great for the Franek family, and Marcia’s husband took a $20,000 pay cut and left his job of 18 years to take another position with a health plan that didn’t have a PBM. But when that employer’s insurer began working with a PBM a few years later, he left his job again to find work elsewhere.
Impact on local business
The Franeks aren’t alone in their story. Many patients have been required by deals negotiated by PBMs to drive out of town to pick up prescriptions at a lower price. That has many regional and independent pharmacists concerned that they’re losing business.
In Le Sueur, Corner Drug Pharmacy Manager Michelle Steiger criticized PBMs for what she called anti-competitive practices. One of Steiger’s central concerns was under-reimbursement — when an insurance plan pays less than what the pharmacy pays for the medication. When that happens, pharmacies may be forced to choose between carrying the drug at a lower cost than what they paid or not stocking the drug and allowing a bigger pharmacy that can handle the loss to take that business.
“The pharmacy has to decide if they are willing to fill the prescription if it means they will lose over $20 and sometimes over $200 every time that prescription is filled,” said Steiger. “A large percentage of prescriptions that are filled here are reimbursed at less than what we pay for the drug for our wholesaler.”
At the same time, PBMs can offer different prices to different pharmacies, which can present a potential conflict of interest when a PBM owns a pharmacy or is co-owned by the same company, like with CVS Caremark and CVS Pharmacy. By restricting their eligible pharmacy networks, limiting other pharmacies’ ability to dispense medication and lowering drug costs for patients that use their own pharmacies, PBMs can steer patients away from independent pharmacies and toward their own preferred pharmacies.
Steiger also raised concerns that PBMs were too aggressive in auditing pharmacy drug prescriptions. These audits are performed to ensure pharmacies are accurately tracking prescription costs and supplies, but Steiger complained that minor errors ended up costing Corner Drug thousands of dollars.
“We once had an insulin prescription that was about $1,000 every 50 days, and we calculated the days supply at 45 days, maybe a day or two more or less than what they thought it should have been, and they came back and said they were going to take back the entire amount for every time we sold that prescription,” said Steiger. “We sold it seven times, filled it and refilled it seven times, so they took $7,000 from us on a life-saving medication for one of their patients, because they didn’t think we had calculated the day’s supply correctly.”
Regulation
These issues have launched efforts in the Minnesota Legislature to regulate PBMs. Local Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, is one of the original authors of a bill introduced in the Senate last month aiming to tighten the leash on PBM practices.
The Pharmacy Fair Competition makes several significant changes to PBM business practices. The bill would end the practice of under-reimbursement, requiring PBMs to reimburse pharmacies for the national average price of the drug acquisition at minimum. PBMs would also be restricted from reimbursing pharmacies at a lower amount than their affiliates and subsidiaries for the same drug.
In addition, the bill would bar PBMs from knowingly permitting deceptive advertisements, charging pharmacies a fee related to processing a claim or participating in their network, and requires PBMs to provide an appeal and investigative process to resolve pricing disputes with pharmacies.
“We’ve had more closings in Minnesota of mom and pop independent pharmacies than anywhere else in the country, and for a lot of rural communities and inner city communities, poor neighborhoods, etc., their most used form of care is a pharmacy,” said Draheim. “They ask the pharmacist for advice and rely on them, and 90% of our country lives within five or 10 miles of a pharmacy. Part of the problem why we’ve closed so many of them is the actions taken by the PBMs and how they treat the small guy. They make them sign a contract without telling them what they’re selling drugs for.”
The bill was welcomed by both Steiger and Franek. Franek even went to the Capitol to testify in a Senate hearing about her experience.
“There are hundreds of families that are going through the same thing we are, and I am a firm believer that real change, real reform has to happen at the hill,” said Franek.
Draheim was optimistic about the bills’ chance of passing. The Senate bill has five authors attached, including two Republicans, two Democrats and an Independent. A parallel House bill has also netted bipartisan support with 12 authors, including Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur.
“I think this will help stabilize that small town pharmacy, the community pharmacist, and help save them,” said Draheim. “It will increase competition, which I think we all can agree helps lower the cost.”