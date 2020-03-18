COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Minnesota, and it’s only a matter of time until a case is detected in Le Sueur County, according to county Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy. As a result, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners declared an emergency meeting, and on Wednesday, March 18, declared a state of emergency to prepare the county for the incoming contagion.
The declaration shuts down all public-facing services, beginning Thursday, at the courthouse, justice center, Environmental Services and Highway Department, and orders department heads to find ways to provide services without face-to-face contact.
Exceptions have been made for the lobby of the Sheriff's Office, which will remain accessible for permit applications and necessary correspondence. The county jail will still continue to operate, though visitation is not permitted. The Le Sueur County Communications Center will continue to provide 911 response and dispatch services.
State operations, such as the courts and probation services, will still be accessible to the public.
“First and foremost, I want to thank you for being patient in this trying time,” wrote Sheriff Brett Mason in a press release. “It is known that these issues are certainly progressing rapidly and I can tell you that our local leaders are working hard each and every day to do the best we can to keep Le Sueur County safe, however, we can all admit this [is] a difficult time for all citizens of Le Sueur County.”
“Nonetheless, I can assure you that the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide you with the services you expect,” Mason continued. “That is not to say we are not taking precautionary measures, but we will continue to monitor certain issues and prioritize them in the best way possible.”
The decision came just a day after the commissioners heard from Shaughnessy at the Tuesday, March 17 commissioners meeting. The public health director warned that the coronavirus is more contagious than influenza and with a 2.3% fatality rate, is more dangerous, particularly for elderly population and those with underlying health conditions, like diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure.
“Most of us here, if we get COVID-19, we will recover,” said Shaughnessy. "But our folks with underlying health conditions have much more severe consequences. So we really want to protect all those people.”
If the virus isn’t slowed down, Shaughnessy said it could overburden hospitals which are already stressed with influenza cases.
“If you do nothing, it peaks,” said Shaughnessy. “It overwhelms your health care system, and yes, it does go away. But what we want to do with the mitigation and all those things we’re putting in place is to flatten the curve because what we’ve seen happen in China and what we’ve seen happen in Italy is the health care system gets overwhelmed and that’s when you see a lot of deaths … We can’t stop it, but we know that if we slow it down, we can save more lives.”
No recommendation to close the county buildings was made at the Tuesday meeting, but the commissioners agreed the decision whether or not to close the the buildings would have to be made this week. Other counties in Minnesota have also declares states of emergency, including Rice, Dakota, Steele, Waseca, Sibley and others in southern Minnesota.