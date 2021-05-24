Le Sueur
The Le Sueur American Legion Post 55 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4297 will host a dedication of WW1 gravestones and a Memorial Day program.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., the posts will dedicate a new WW1 gravestone at Calvary Cemetery with a blessing, rifle volley and taps.
At 9:30, the posts meet for the Memorial Day program at Legion Park. Captain Tyler Sunderman,a n 8.5 year veteran of the Minnesota National Guard and former army platoon leader in Kuwait between 2011-2012, will give the memorial day address.
At 10:45, the other WW1 gravestone will be dedicated at Mound Cemetery.
Le Center
The Le Center American Legion Post 108 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1803 are hosting a Memorial Day Program after the Memorial Day Parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. the Legion and VFW will gather at the Le Center School gymnasium for a ceremony.
Don Hayden will serves as the master of ceremonies. The ceremony begins with a military escort by the Le Center Honor guard, the national anthem and hoisting of the colors, pledge of allegiance and an invocation by Pastor Allyson Bowman of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
2021 Boys State Representative Dylan Hunt will read off the Gettysburg Address followed by a Memorial Day address from Don Walser. Walser is a retired attorney and former judge advocate of the American Legion Department of Minnesota.
American Legion Post Commander Steve Liebhard and VFW Post Commander Bill Simonetter will read a roll call of the past year deceased veterans. A minute of silent prayer followed by a salute by the Le Center Honor Guard will be held in honor of the deceased veterans.
Members of the community may also visit the local cemeteries where flags, poppies and flowers will have been placed on the graves of veterans by post and Auxiliary members.
Cleveland
American Legion Post 207 will hold a memorial service at 10 a.m. at Meeker Cemetery.
The event begins with a prelude and a posting of the colors by the Troop 68 Cleveland Boy Scouts and Pack 15 Cub Scouts. State Rep. Brian Pfarr of Le Sueur will deliver the Memorial Day address. The Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will then lay the wreaths, followed by a salute for the dead by the Legion Color Guard and firing squad.