Ellis Jones, 88, of St. Peter attended the Minnesota State Boys Basketball Tournament for 64 straight years. But the string ended in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones has collected the program booklets every year since he started. While he can still continue his streak of attending consecutive state tournaments when it next returns, the yearly streak has ended, and he won't have a program booklet for 2020; it remains to be seen if he'll have one for 2021.
It's a tough blow for Jones to stomach, seeing the annual tradition halted, not because of his own health or circumstances, but because of something completely out of his control.
"It was disappointing," he said. "I'd ordered my tickets, and my son and daughter were both going to go, and everything got changed, and I got my money back."
Memories
The first tournament Jones attended was in 1956.
"I ended up with one of the best seats I've ever had in Williams Arena," Jones said. "On Friday night, it was New Prague versus Minneapolis Roosevelt. That game went back and forth, and it was really billed as a major game. Roosevelt finally won. Then I came back on Saturday, and it was Minneapolis Roosevelt against Blue Earth, and that was a complete blowout, 102-51."
Another highlight happened the next year. On March 25, 1957, Jones' son, David, was born. The day after being at the hospital with his wife, he went to the tournament on Saturday morning.
"My wife [Janet] said, 'Why don't you go to the game?,' so I went to the game in '57," Jones said. "David himself started going with me in 1971. Ever since, he's always been with me at the state tournament. The last couple of years, my daughter [Karen] has joined us, and her son, my grandson [Paul], so we got four tickets."
He usually just takes in the Friday semifinals and the Saturday finals. It was just one class until 1970. It became two classes and then four in 1997. With four classes, he sees eight games over two days.
Jones said the best tournament he ever saw was 1960 when Edgerton won the championship. Edgerton was the smallest school in the state to win a single-class title. Edgerton's student enrollment in 1960 was only 94, but the school ended up with the state's best basketball team after stunning heavily favored Austin 72-61 at Williams Arena.
Edgerton won the Region II semifinals over Mankato (the biggest school in the region) and the championship over Mountain Lake at Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter. At the state tournament, they beat Chisholm, Richfield and Austin.
"Richfield had won the Suburban Conference and were the favorite to win the whole thing," Jones said. It was a huge crowd, 18,000 people. Edgerton led most of the way and won in overtime.
"And then I went back to St. Peter. Saturday night was against Austin, a big school against one of the tiniest schools in the state. Edgerton beat them by 10 points. The whole state was focused on that game because of the David and Goliath battle."
A more recent memorable contest was in 2012 when DeLaSalle and Washburn played.
"With 30 seconds to go, DeLaSalle was ahead by one point," Jones said. "Washburn scored and went ahead by one point. The clock ticked down, and DeLaSalle went ahead by one point. The place was in absolute chaos, and Washburn scored again, and DeLaSalle scored with 4 seconds to go and won the state championship."
Another highlight happened in 2005 when Blake Hoffarber, of Hopkins, and eventually the University of Minnesota, made an amazing shot from his position lying down on the floor, sending the game into a second overtime, and leading the Royals to eventually winning the Class AAAA championship over Eastview.
One of the most moving memories was just last year, Jones said. Henning, a small school, lost his captain in a car accident a week or two before the start of the state tournament. They had a chair with his jersey on it; they won the state title and then put a medal on his No. 33 jersey.
"It was a really emotional for the whole crowd," Jones said.
Keeps on going
For Jones, the feeling of the state tournament never gets old.
"It's Americana," Jones said. "This is what America is about, and it's so thrilling for these little towns that suddenly get their team into the state tournament on the big stage. The atmosphere is so much fun to see the excitement in the section. Everybody knows everybody else in the town. They always wonder who's going to be the last person out of town to be sure to turn off the lights. It brings the town together."
It's more exciting to be at the game in person than to watch it on TV, according to Jones.
"It's just the atmosphere," he said. "It's pure basketball, compared to college and the pros. There is nothing automatic. I remember one game in 1997, the quarters are 8 minutes, and Wabasso was playing Red Lake in the semifinals, and neither team could miss, and the final score was 117-113."
Jones also regularly attends Gustavus men's and women's basketball games, and he used to go to the football games, but "I don't know football like I know basketball," he noted.
He is a retired professor in economics and management, and later an associate dean, at Gustavus for 40 years from 1958 to 1998.
Although the annual string ended, Jones is looking to start another run next March.
"I'm looking forward to next year … if they have a state tournament," he said.