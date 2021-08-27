A woman is accused of attempting to escape police custody after allegedly breaking out of the backseat of a moving squad car in Le Sueur.
Joy Therese Gast, 51, of New Prague, was charged with five counts, including felony fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, felony escape from custody, felony first degree criminal damage to property, petty misdemeanor possession of marijuana and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, the encounter started when an officer observed a Red Pontiac Grand Am appearing to go 40 mph on Kingsway Drive in Le Sueur, 10 mph over the speed limit. Gast, the driver, pulled over, but the officer said she appeared to have difficulty staying on task when providing her license and proof of insurance. The officer said Gast appeared jittery, excited and talkative and they believed she was under the influence of an illegal substance.
Gast reportedly said she hadn’t used illegal substances in a few years. According to the complaint, the officer had Gast perform several sobriety tests. The officer said they saw white raised bumps in the back of her throat and her pupils were slow to react to the flashlight. No clues of substance abuse were found in an HGN test. She also passed a breathalyzer.
According to the complaint, Gast voluntarily consented to a search of her vehicle. In a small purse, the officer found what they suspected to be 1.4 grams of marijuana, a glass smoking device with burnt residue and a vial of crystal shards later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Under suspicion of driving under the influence, Gast was placed under arrest. As the officer drove toward the Le Sueur Police Department, they came to a stop sign at the intersection of North Fourth Street and Oak Street. As they resumed driving, the officer said they noticed a light on the dash indicating the right rear door was ajar. They heard rustling in the backseat and turned around to see the door open and Gast attempting to jump out of the moving car.
According to the complaint, Gast fell to the ground as the officer was moving the car to the right to get out of the roadway. Gast appeared to have broken out of her handcuffs and allegedly ran northwest to the sidewalk. The officer then unholstered his taser and ordered Gast to stop. She reportedly knelt down on the sidewalk but would not follow instructions to lay down.
Gast reportedly said the officer had intentionally run her over with the car. In the complaint, the officer said they did not recall feeling a bump or having any knowledge of driving over her. They called an ambulance to Ridgeview Medical Center and continued to point their taser away from Gast.
Another officer arrived at the scene to handcuff Gast, and, after taking a look at the squad car, observed the interior door handle was broken off. At the hospital, Gast submitted to a blood test and police indicated a DWI charge may come depending on the results.