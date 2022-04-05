The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board added two new members to its roster starting next month.
At the Monday meeting, Le Sueur resident and parent Jenny Burns was nominated by School Board Chair Brigid Tuck and unanimously elected to fill a vacancy on the board left by former School Board Treasurer Joe Roby.
Roby resigned from the School Board two weeks ago to avoid a potential conflict of interest after being appointed Interim City Administrator for the City of Le Sueur.
Burns is an eight year member of the Le Sueur community. After her kids began Kindergarten at Park Elementary, Burns said she saw an opportunity to get involved in the community.
“I have twins and we just got them in school and then I saw this opening and I thought, ‘What a great way to try to get involved in the community,’” said Burns. “There’s a lot of big things going on in the community and I feel I can affect change.”
Though this is her first time on the School Board, Burns has leadership experience from serving on the Parents Advisory Council for the Minnesota Health Hospital System. The new school board member said the vacancy was a window to get her feet wet since Roby’s term expires at the end of the year.
There’s a 30 day waiting period for new members, so Burns won’t be seated on the School Board until May. She was one of two candidates to apply for the position, along with Marci Greisen.
Also joining Burns next month is newly appointed student School Board member Bella Holloway. The Le Sueur-Henderson junior is the first student to fill this new role on the School Board. As a non-voting member, Holloway will act as a voice for the student body and a liaison between the School Board and the classroom.
“She’s awesome,” said Tuck. “She’s a super good tennis player and does all the recordings for the band. She’s very talented. I’m super excited.”
Holloway’s term runs from May to the end of 2022, at which point a new high school junior will be appointed to the board to serve starting in January, 2023.
Following Roby’s resignation, School Board Member Steve Cross was elected to serve as Treasurer.