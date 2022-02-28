For observers of the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer in Southern Minnesota, it was never a question of if, but when the invasive insect would migrate into Le Sueur County.
Since last year, Le Sueur County has been completely surrounded by counties with Emerald Ash Borer infestations. Last Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced that Le Sueur County was the latest of 31 to confirm a sighting of EAB.
The invasive pest was located within a tree in the city of New Prague’s Memorial Park, south of the Scott County and Le Sueur County border.
Jonathan Osthus, EAB technical assistance coordinator with the MDA, said the city of New Prague first discovered emerald ash borer in a municipal park on the Scott County side of the city in December. Holes in the bark of an ash tree left by woodpeckers hunting for larvae are a telltale sign of the pest.
“We’re looking for woodpecker damage in the mid to upper canopy. We identified a few trees on the Le Sueur side of the county line but we had to wait until they decided to remove them,” said Osthus. “At that point, I was able to find some Emerald Ash Borer larvae in some of the branches of the tree cut down on the Le Sueur County side.”
While New Prague is currently the only place in Le Sueur County that EAB have been found, there’s a good chance the insect may already be in other areas of the county. Obvious signs of woodpecker damage typically aren't visible until EAB have been burrowing in a tree for three years, said Osthus.
“At our EAB status map, we put a buffer around suspected infested tree points knowing that it takes two to three years to see any signs of the insect itself and it spreads one to two miles a year naturally,” said Osthus. “It’s always further beyond any of the symptoms that you can see in an area. If you have a tree that’s infested and another tree that doesn’t show any signs, it is almost certainly infested, just not as much as the tree showing the fact.”
According to the MDA, EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling S-shaped galleries underneath the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. An EAB infection can kill a tree in five to six years, said Osthus.
The emerald ash borer isn’t an easy insect to track either. Most EABs will spread to nearby trees within one or two miles per year, but a subset of the beetle population may travel even longer distances, forming satellite infestations. EAB migration is often aided by human activity, primarily the transportation of wood.
Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Le Sueur County, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county. The MDA issues quarantines for all counties known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.
“[The emerald ash borer] is moving pretty quick along the Minnesota River corridor. We’ve seen a lot of emerald ash borer activity south of Belle Plaine, so there’s a good chance it will show up somewhere by Henderson in the near future,” said Osthus. “There’s potential it could be anywhere else in the county actually. [Le Sueur County] is surrounded by infestations not too far away on both sides.”
Osthus will be leading a virtual informational meeting on the emerald ash borer for local residents and tree care professionals on March 15. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.