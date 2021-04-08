Vaccination rates have reached a new high in Minnesota, including locally.
April 1 saw a record number of 91,690 vaccines administered in a single day, and as of April 4, 33% of the state’s population had received at least one dose. The numbers rank Minnesota 15th in the nation in percent of the population with at least one dose and 10th in full vaccinations.
But the state and local counties are seeing increased pressure to get their vaccination numbers up as a new variant of the coronavirus threatens to produce a fourth wave. B.1.1.7., a UK variant of the coronavirus, is now considered the primary cause of new cases in Minnesota, making up an estimated 50-65% of new specimens tested between March 16 and March 20. The variant is considered 50% more transmissible and 64% more lethal.
The result is an uptick in new cases both statewide and locally. From January through March 2021, Le Sueur County has hovered around 30-50 new cases a week with 41 new cases detected the week of March 21-27. But in the next week, from March 28- April 3, the number of new cases jumped to 72. Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy expects that trend to continue.
“The concern is it’s more transmissible and also looking to be causing more severe illness,” said Shaughnessy. “We’re pretty much where we were before this big surge happened [in November.] The difference is there were no vaccinations. So this time we’re hoping the vaccinations will blunt this a bit, but a big reminder that people still need to do the mitigation strategies.”
Nicollet County has seen a similar increase in case rates, with 47 new cases detected between March 14-20, 65 between March 21-27 and 93 between March 28 and April 3. B.1.1.7 is presumed to be the dominant strain, but the region has also been exposed to B.1427/B.1429, a west coast variant of the virus considered 20% more transmissible.
But new strains are not the only issue. Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg said that recent travel, as well as increasing fatigue, is playing a role in the spread.
“We feel a lot of it is just really related to fatigue over the quarantine guidelines that have been in place,” said Sassenberg. “When we do case investigation and contact tracing, we’re starting to hear from a lot of families that they don’t plan to follow the quarantine guidance given to them, which of course then results in increased transmission to others.”
These new challenges have put an added pressure on public health agencies to administer COVID vaccinations. The Moderna and Phizer/BioNTech vaccines appear to offer some protection against B.1.1.7. and serious illness requiring hospitalization.
“I’ve heard it called a race between the variant and the vaccine,” said Shaughnessy. “Everyone is trying to vaccinate as many people as quickly as we can. The sooner we get people vaccinated, the fewer unprotected people there will be that will be susceptible to the variant.”
The good news is that vaccine administration is at a record pace. In Le Sueur and Nicollet counties, 42% of the population ages 16 and up and 83% of residents 65 and up have received at least one dose. This week, both counties have opened vaccine eligibility up to all residents 18 and older.
“We would not have expected this until later in the summer, so we are very happy about that,” said Sassenberg. “We had been hearing from a lot of concerned community members, so being able to serve more people is something we enjoy.”
But Sassenberg also raised concerns about the state requiring vaccine providers to administer 90% of their doses within three days. The 72-hour timeline is intended to accelerate the vaccine rollout, but Sassenberg said the requirement made it difficult for the county to get doses into the hands of difficult to reach populations including seniors in rural areas without internet as well as non-English speakers.
“We want to get it out quickly as possible, but want to make sure that distribution is equitable,” said Sassenberg.