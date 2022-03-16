City of Le Sueur Finance Director and Le Sueur-Henderson School Board member Joe Roby was appointed to oversee operations as the interim city administrator, as the City Council searches for a candidate to permanently fill the position.
Current City Administrator Jasper Kruggel accepted a city administrator position at Minnetrista and will remain with Le Sueur until his final day on April 8. Roby will take over the following day on Jan. 9.
Roby was hired as city finance director in January of last year. Prior to working for Le Sueur, Roby was employed as finance manager at Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center for nearly 10 years. He’s also worked as a finance manager and global finance coordinator for IBM.
The City Council aims to have a new city administrator hired by May 9. At its March 14 meeting, the council approved a step-by-step process and timeline crafted by the Personnel and Budget Committee to hire a new administrator.
While the committee explored the option of hiring an outside firm to conduct an external search, the group ultimately recommended a search facilitated internally.
“Personnel and Budget had an appetite for transparency. They want to post this and see what might come of it,” said Mayor Shawn Kirby. “We thought it would be best if it was all handled internally. We’re not going to pay another resource to do this search for us. We’ll do this on our own.”
The council took the first steps in the process on Monday by approving the timeline, appointing Roby as interim administrator and forming an ad hoc City Administrator Search Committee. The group consists of Mayor Shawn Kirby, Councilor Newell Krogmann, Councilor Marvin Sullivan, Public Services Director Rich Kucera and Communications and HR Director Stacy Lawrence.
The search committee is charged with reviewing applications and recommending finalists for interviews before the council. The city administrator position will be posted between Tuesday, March 15 and April 4. After evaluating the applications, the ad hoc committee will interview a select group of semi-finalists between April 11 and April 15.
Following the interviews, the ad hoc committee will recommend a list of finalists to be approved by the City Council at a special April 18 council meeting. Once the final candidates have been selected, the Le Sueur City Council will reserve the dates of April 25 through April 29 for finalist interviews.
The City Council plans to offer the position to its preferred candidate on April 29, and after a negotiation period, have a contract ready for approval May 9.
The city administrator hiring timeline was approved 5-1 to by the Le Sueur City Council with Councilor Dave Swanberg voting no.