When local farmers have pigs to sell, one of their biggest buyers is Smithfield Foods. The Sioux Falls plant processes 130 million servings of food a week and nearly five percent of the nation’s pork. But on April 12, hog farmers across Minnesota lost one of their major buyers as the plant shuttered in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, pork producers are looking at hundreds of thousands of hogs they can’t sell as more and more processors have shut down. Along with Smithfield, a JBS pork plant in Worthington closed after 26 workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Comfrey Farm’s Prime Pork plant in Windom was temporarily shuttered after one employee tested positive and Tyson Foods also idled a massive Iowa plant this month.
More than 40% of all pork processing plants in the US have closed said David Preisler, a Le Center resident and the chief executive officer of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association (MPPA). Processing capacity has diminished by more than 100,000 pigs per day, leading to a massive backup of hogs which should have been processed three weeks ago.
“The hog market itself has been pretty dismal,” said Preisler “Because there are so many more hogs that are out there coming into the marketplace than the demand for them because of the closures and slowdowns at packing plants.”
A surplus of swine
For many farmers, the backlog of pigs is beginning to overcrowd their feedlots. The longer pork producers have to wait to sell their hogs, the harder it is to sell them. Once hogs grow above 350 pounds, the pigs become too large for the machinery at most major processors to handle.
The situation has many turning to a last resort solution: euthanasia. Preisler stated that over 200,000 pigs could be killed and disposed of instead of going to market, though that number depends on how many plants come back.
“That is the ultimate financial kick to the gut because the farmer has spent probably $130 to raise that pig and for those that need to be euthanized because they have no place to go there will be zero revenue,” said Preisler. “Even the farmers that are able to deliver to those plants, the losses can be up to $70 a pig right now.”
For several weeks, farmers have been slowing down pig growth to conserve space, feeding them diets with less calories. But the diet only works for so long. As pigs gain more and more weight, they take up existing space. Eventually, there is no way to ethically house all the pigs in such tight quarters.
Some farmers have turned to other means to get rid of their pigs, seeking out local butchers to sell to and giving hogs away to be rendered and made into pet food, but for many producers, there’s no other choice than to put their pigs down without any use.
Governments take action
The issue has led to action from the lowest and highest levels of government. Le Sueur County took action on Tuesday to loosen overstocking restrictions on feedlots. The County Board voted 4-0, with Commissioner Steve Rohlfing abstaining, to allow feedlot owners to apply for an exemption from regulations limiting the number of animals they can have on their lot until Sept. 1, 2020. County Feedlot Officer Amy Beatty estimated that of the 158 registered animal feedlots in the county, 81 may request overcapacity.
“There are thousands of pigs that are going to be euthanized in Minnesota because there isn’t capacity in the packing plant,” said Commissioner John King. ”In the meantime, as things are progressing, hog owners are forced to double-fill, increase the number of pigs they have at a specific site, and do that. So this is the proactive approach to protect those producers and allow them to continue their conditional use permit without any chance of losing it because they’re exceeding animal numbers.”
The measure passed a week after the County Board heard the proposal on April 21. While the proposal was initially voted down 2-2, Commissioners David Gliszinski and Lance Wetzel joined King and Danny O’Keefe in support of the measure on April 28 with an extension of the overstock deadline into September.
At the state level, there have been efforts to assist hog farmers with the disposal of carcasses. One common technique is composting, which allows farmers to spread remains as fertilizer back onto the land. But composting requires massive quantities of materials like wood chips, corn stalks, sawdust or straw and farmers aren’t used to the mass disposal of animals when slaughtering typically takes place at the processing facilities.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is working to connect farmers with the materials. While the board can’t buy mulch for producers, it can act as a middleman. A state survey already has dozens of responses from companies with wood chips, “raw tree material,” sawdust, leaf compost and more to offer. It’s also legal to incinerate, bury pigs in certain soils or send pigs to landfills.
President Donald Trump also responded on Tuesday by invoking the Defense Production Act and signing an executive order requiring meat processing plants to stay open. The MPPA has praised the decision, but Preisler stated that even with the plants reopening pork producers will still be in rough shape.
“Really the only solution to getting these pigs euthanized is getting these plants up and operating as soon as we can.” said Preisler. “But that’s still not going to cure the issue because we are so far behind. It’s going to be impossible to catch up.”
The MPPA has made a number of requests to the state and the federal government. Preisler stated that the organization is looking to secure aid from the state to help producers dispose of carcasses and financial support and indemnity for hog farmers from the federal government.
With Minnesota being the country’s second-highest pork producing state, Preisler emphasized that both farmers and rural communities are taking a financial hit.
“This is an extremely difficult, both financial and emotional, time for hog farmers,” said Preisler. “And it will have incredibly negative consequences for rural communities because hog farms and other farms are really what drive rural communities in Minnesota.”