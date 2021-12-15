There are many Le Sueur-Henderson graduates serving in the armed forces that won’t be able to make it home for Christmas this year. But local veterans organizations are ensuring that servicemembers out of state and overseas will have a care package under their tree.
Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4297 of Le Sueur and American Legion Post 55 of Le Sueur were hard at work on Tuesday packing 20 care packages for locals engaging in active military service. The gifts will be sent far and wide to forts across the United States, an aircraft carrier and a military base in the United Arab Emirates where LS-H graduates are deployed.
“I just care about these young men and women,” said veteran and volunteer John May. “They get a little feeling from home that we care and appreciate what they’re doing.”
Though the packaging process was at times hectic, the Legion and VFW members could feel proud of the gift boxes piled up at Le Sueur City Hall. Each package came with practical essentials like toothpaste and a toothbrush, sunglasses and pens, holiday goodies like puff corn and home-made cookies and pastries, an American Legion Magazine and red poppies as well as trinkets to remind them of home like koozies and a cow-shaped stress ball donated by local businesses.
Each package also contained a signed card and a letter, written by Terry Johnson, highlighting some of the events they missed while overseas including the re-opening of Main Street, the community’s 20-year remembrance of 9/11, the Christmas in the Valley Celebration and the end of the Pea Palace.
The local VFW and American Legion have been sending these packages to deployed LS-H graduates for around five years. It’s a tradition worth keeping since military members rarely receive gifts from their local community.
“Most of us were deployed years ago and the only package we ever got was from our folks,” said veteran Albert Tebbe. “Nowadays, it’s nice to know that somebody else is thinking about them.”
Tebbe still remembers the gifts his company received from people across the United States while he was serving in the Vietnam War. It was an odd feeling when, two weeks before Christmas, no one had yet received a gift from family or friends. But then one December day, the gifts started flooding in as part of a nationwide effort to bring holiday cheer to the young men and women overseas.
“They made a nationwide deal to send stuff to soldiers over there because it was the first year. I ended up getting one from some sorority out in Texas, TCU I think it was,” said Tebbe. “The company came and picked so many up that they started handing them out to all the members of the company because we were in the chopper company and they would go one place, pick them up and just carry them around and throw them on everybody’s bunk. “
After the first year of distributing care packages, VFW Commander Shannon Frost said that the group started receiving letters from service members who reached out to thank them.
“We’ve gotten letters back from when we first started. I never got anything from home, specifically Le Sueur. So they do appreciate it,” said Frost. “A lot of them will bring it into work and share it with coworkers and stuff. The parents are thankful we’re doing it.”
Not only does Frost plan to continue the tradition next year, she also hopes to arrange care packages for locals that are deployed outside of the holiday season. The main obstacle so far has been finding out which members of the community are currently deployed and when.
”There’s people that deploy maybe sixth months, not over Christmas, but unless someone notifies us about it, we don’t know,” said Frost. “We would be willing to send packages to people throughout the year, too, if we knew about it.”
Frost advised that community members reach out to the VFW on its Facebook page.