Lukas Graff and Halle Bemmels

Snow Week King and Queen Lukas Graff and Halle Bemmels sit in their royal thrones. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Seniors Lukas Graff and Halle Bemmels have been crowned Le Sueur-Henderson's Snow Week King and Queen.

Snow Week Court

The 2021 Le Sueur-Henderson Snow Week Royal Court. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Karragen Straub and Lukas Graff

Snow Week candidates Karragen Straub and Lukas Graff. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Taylor Hartmann and Dylan Feeny

Snow Week candidates Taylor Hartmann and Dylan Feeny. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Halle Bemmels and Matt Anderly

Snow Week candidates Halle Bemmels and Matt Anderly (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Arlett Rios and Jesse Mercado

Snow Week candidates Arlett Rios and Jesse Mercado. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Greta Nesbit and Riley Shepherd

Snow Week candidates Greta Nesbit and Riley Shepherd. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The Snow Week coronation took place in the Le Sueur-Henderson auditorium before family members on Feb. 8. Graff and Bemmels were two of ten seniors on the Snow Week Royal Court and were joined by six representatives from the younger classes. 

Lucy Kleschult and Nathan Gregersen

Lucy Kleschult and Nathan Gregersen represent the junior class on the SNow Week Court. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Chloe Brandt and Dylan Grant

Chloe Brandt and Dylan Grant represent the sophomore class on the Snow Week Court. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Morgan Gregersen and Grant Adams

Morgan Gregersen and Grant Adams represented the freshman class on the junior Snow Week Court. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

This year's candidates included Matt Anderly escorting Bemmels, Karragen Straub escorted by Graff, Greta Nesbit and Riley Shepherd, Arlett Rios and Jesse Mercado, and Taylor Hartmann and Dylan Feeny.

On the junior court, Morgan Gregersen and Grant Adams represented the freshman class, Chloe Brandt and Dylan Grant stood for the sophomores and Lucy Kleschult and Nathan Gregersen were nominated from the junior class.

Lukas Graff crowning

Lukas Graff is crowned Le Sueur-Henderson Snow Week King by junior Nathan Gregersen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Halle Bemmels crowning

Le Sueur-Henderson Snow Week Queen Halle Bemmels is crowned by King Lukas Graff. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Load comments