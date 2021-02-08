Seniors Lukas Graff and Halle Bemmels have been crowned Le Sueur-Henderson's Snow Week King and Queen.
The Snow Week coronation took place in the Le Sueur-Henderson auditorium before family members on Feb. 8. Graff and Bemmels were two of ten seniors on the Snow Week Royal Court and were joined by six representatives from the younger classes.
This year's candidates included Matt Anderly escorting Bemmels, Karragen Straub escorted by Graff, Greta Nesbit and Riley Shepherd, Arlett Rios and Jesse Mercado, and Taylor Hartmann and Dylan Feeny.
On the junior court, Morgan Gregersen and Grant Adams represented the freshman class, Chloe Brandt and Dylan Grant stood for the sophomores and Lucy Kleschult and Nathan Gregersen were nominated from the junior class.