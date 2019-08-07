All are welcome to attend the Le Sueur County Free Fair on Aug. 15-18 at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center. The fair promises to have new and old events, entertainment, animal shows and more.
The fair has several major additions to it’s schedule this year.
“Every year, we strive to get a few new things to keep people coming back,” said Fair Board Treasurer Art Gorgen. Gorgen has been on the fair’s board of directors since 2001 and still continues to love it.
“Even as chaotic and as hectic as it gets, it’s a good, fun group of people to work with,” said Gorgen. “It’s not about the money since we’re all volunteers.”
New events this year include an introduction to archery with the Ney Nature Center at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. The event is an opportunity for kids who have participated in the sport to learn the basics.
Later at 4:30 p.m., the redneck tractor pull will add a new twist to an old event. Instead of tractors doing the pulling, people will be pulling the tractors. Four people will be harnessed to a tractor with the goal of pulling it to the finish line in the fastest time possible. Registration for the redneck tractor pull will begin at 2:30 p.m..
“It’s patterned after the Kolacky Days tractor pull,” said Gorgen. “I’ll try to see if I can get out of the office to see that.”
At 5 p.m., the St. Paul Czech and Slavic Dancers will be holding a performance. This will be their first time dancing at the fair in many years. The last major addition — the flea market — will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, between 10 am. and 5 p.m.
In addition to the new activities, many old activities will be returning. The free sweet corn feed will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. Following the feed at 7 p.m. is the amateur talent contest at the pavilion. The contest is divided into three categories: open, ages 13-18 and 12 and under.
The RAD ZOO will be showing off exotic animals at the pavilion at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. These shows are a favorite of Fair Director Nancy Stauff.
“It’s always enjoyable to see kids pick up something like a 20- to 30-foot boa constrictor,” said Stauff. “It boggles my mind how eager they are to do that, and the event is an opportunity for kids to learn something about these animals.”
Other activities on Friday include a robotics demonstration at 3 p.m by students from New Prague, Tri-City United and Cleveland Schools. The Grandstand Demolition Derby opens at 7 p.m. and will have Brandon Thomas as its new operator.
Saturday is packed with four tractor pulls, including the NMTPA Micro Tractor Pull at 12 p.m., a kids pedal pull at 2 p.m, the redneck tractor pull at 4:30 p.m. and the Grandstand tractor pull at 6 p.m. The evening also features a pallet painting class at 7 p.m. and a dance hosted by 4-H at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, fairgoers can treat themselves at the 4-H pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m, the backyard BBQ at 3 p.m, or bake their own treats in the Bake and Take baking contest at 10 p.m. Other activities include the classic car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will feature a kids pedal drag race at 1 p.m. and appearances from the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders, a bean bag tournament at 11 a.m., the ranch rodeo at 1 p.m. and a recognition of senior citizens and farm families. also at 1 p.m.
Food vendors and bounce houses will be open every day of the fair.
In addition to all of the activities, there is a large range of entertainment coming to the Le Sueur County Fair. Local country band Doug Traxler and the Hired Hands will be playing Thursday night at 6. Friday has several evening performances scheduled, including music by Troy Flemming at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dance performance by Center Stage Dance Studio at 6:30., and country band Red Dirt Road at 9:00. The Czech Area Concertina Club will perform at 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by the New Prague Community Band at 3 p.m and Mitch Gordon and the Unleaded Band at 9 p.m. Sunday features Larry Novotny, The One Man Band, at 8 a.m.
No county fair is complete without animal shows, and the Le Sueur County Fair is packed with 4-H sponsored animal shows. 4-H is holding a horse show, rabbit show and beef show on Thursday, goats, poultry, cats, lamb and sheep on Friday, swine, draft horses, and the premier show on Saturday, and the ribbon auction and dog show on Sunday.
“We always anticipate putting on a good product,” said Stauff. “Considering the ethnicity of our county, it’s good to see some of these old-time traditions. We have a car show that gets bigger and bigger every year and it always helps to have these animals from 4-H … With towns in the area being so spread out, you don’t often get to connect with people from other areas. This is a once a year get together where I get to see friends I don’t ordinarily see.”
Stauff added that she's thankful to be able to put on the fair at all.
“We’re lucky to get support from local businesses and all the towns in the area.” she said. "We have a very good rural base to support this. We don’t have towns larger than 8,000 people, but with the help of the towns and businesses in the area, we’re still able to put this on.”