Thousands of spectators walked through downtown Henderson on June 1 to witness hundreds of classic cars for the return of Henderson's weekly summer celebration, the Classic Car Roll-in.
The return of the longstanding tradition was a welcome relief to attendees after the event's cancellation last summer amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To make up for the lost summer, the committee held a car cruise last fall where more than 200 classic cars and motorcycles drove through the communities of Henderson, Le Sueur, Le Center, St. Thomas, Lake Frances and Lake Washington in a 70-mile parade
But June 1 marked the return of the proper Classic Car Roll-In. The committee counted around 470 classic cars around 6:30 p.m., but there were many more that likely arrived after that point.
Visitors weren't just drawn by the cars, but also the local vendors that set up shop. Crowds walked to the local storefronts for flowers, cotton candy, kettle corn, ice cream and more. Downtown businesses also welcomed the influx of car enthusiasts.
"We needed to get out," said Tom Crittenden, of Bloomington, who came with his wife and his brother Pat, of Glencoe. "We used to come here often."
The brothers both said they were drawn to the event to come and see the cars.
"I like the cars, the people and I like driving back and forth," said Pat Crittenden.
The Classic Car roll-in also brought plenty of fresh faces. Kaleigh and Jake Zeiher, of Ottawa, took their sons Huxton and Miles to the Henderson roll-in for the first time.
"We've never been here before," said Kaleigh Zeiher.
"We thought it was something new to do with the kids," Jake Zeiher added. "It's pretty sweet. There's a lot of cool cars here. I've heard about it, and I've grown up around here."
It was a great time for their son Miles Zeiher too. The young car lover said his favorite part was seeing all the cars and the motors inside.
Classic car lovers still have plenty to look forward to this summer. Henderson's Classic Car Roll-In is happening every Tuesday night between June and September from 5-8 p.m.