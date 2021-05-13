As construction nears completion on the County Road 22/Hwy. 112 project, the Le Sueur City Council is revisiting its most controversial component - opening an intersection between Elmwood Ave. and Coventry Road.
In the fall of 2019, residents of Coventry Road petitioned the city and demanded the intersection remained closed. Over several weeks, numerous residents voiced concerns that vehicles coming into town from 112 were frequently speeding. The road transitions from 55 mph to 50 mph to 30 mph before passing Coventry Road and many residents worried about a potential safety hazard if speeding drivers could turn onto Coventry.
But City Engineer Corey Bienfang hoped that seeing the reconstruction on County Road 22 would assuage some of the residents’ concerns. On May 17, the city plans to host a neighborhood Q&A at the intersection before the council votes on a resolution to open the roadway on May 24. If approved, the barricades blocking Coventry from incoming traffic would come down on June 1.
During the reconstruction process, Elmwood Ave’s roadway profile was lowered by 2 feet to allow for greater sight distance to support the intersection. For a left turn from stop to the left, there is 660 degrees of available sight distance. 400 degrees is required for vehicles traveling 30 mph and 525 is required for 40 mph. The sight distance for a left turn from stop to the right is 1,000 degrees, more than the 660 degrees required for a vehicle traveling 40 mph.
Sight distance data could also allow the city to install a stop sign on Coventry at the intersection.The stopping sight distance approaching the intersection at 30 mph is 318 degrees, more than the 215 degrees required by MNDOT.
Emergency services in Le Sueur, including the police and fire, have supported opening the intersection to improve response time. Currently, an emergency vehicle traveling north on Elmwood would need to drive past Coventry and turn on to Inner Drive and South Park Lane to reach the neighborhood.
The city has also identified opening Coventry Road as an opportunity for connectivity and growth.
Bienfang was also supportive of a new speed study conducted locally after the intersection is opened and traffic on 22 returns to a normal level. The county previously commissioned a study between Sept. 12 and Sept. 15 using three sets of vehicle detector tubes to measure speeds on different parts of the road. However, the study ran into complications when tubes in two of the locations disconnected from the collection equipment.
The remaining set, measuring speeds between Kaukis Drive and Turrill Street, found and confirmed resident observations of frequent speeding. About 85% of northbound drivers on the 30 mph section of 112 were driving at or below 40 mph with about 63% driving between 30-39 mph.
“The concern is that you have a posted speed of 30 and the 80 percentile speed being at 40,” said Bienfang. “Also acknowledging that the 50 mph decrease to 30 is atypical. Typically you like a maximum step of 15.”
If a local speed study suggested speeds should be decreased, Le Sueur County could request MNDOT to conduct an official study. Speed studies can be risky since the state could raise the speed limit rather than lower it depending on the results. But Bienfang said the intersection could be opened before a study is done because it meets state sight distance requirements for 40 mph.
“If Coventry can support a sight greater than the posted speed, we felt opening Coventry was justified in either outcome, either a status quo or a decrease,” said Bienfang.