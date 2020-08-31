In a time where many find themselves strapped for cash, local organizations are ensuring that families don’t have to worry where their next meal is coming from.
Le Sueur County Emergency Services and the Le Center Food Shelf helped deliver thousands of pounds of food to more than 700 families on Aug. 26 in conjunction with Second Harvest Heartland’s COVID-19 response.
August’s COVID food distribution was the third monthly delivery to county residents. More than 30 volunteers, most of whom were county employees, came out to supply families with three boxes of food each. Included for each family was a box of protein (pork and chicken), a box of dairy (milk and cheese) and a box of produce (fruits and vegetables) supplied by Second Harvest.
“It helps dot the i’s for people,” said Emergency Services Director Ann Traxler. “It’s a hard time for people and jobs and a lot of people are with their children at home which they’re not used to and they’re budgets aren’t quite there.”
The food was made available to anyone in need. In a contact-free process, individuals and families in need drove their cars through the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds, while masked and gloved volunteers unloaded boxes of food from the truck and placed them in the back of the vehicles. There was no sign-up required for families and no eligibility rule, making the food easily accessible.
“That way they don’t have to ask for help,” said Traxler. “We do have the food shelves in all our communities that will help people but this is nice because they don’t have to ask. They just have to come here and we fill their trunk with masks and gloves on.”
The effort is part of a statewide emergency response by Second Harvest. Hunger across the state is on the rise; an additional 275,000 Minnesotans face food insecurity and one in eight Minnesotans are going hungry compared to one in 11 last year.
Second Harvest has escalated it’s food drives by partnering with food shelves, like Le Center Food Shelf, to deliver emergency food boxes. More than 54 million pounds of food have been delivered at 173 grocery pop-ups.
Food shelves in Le Sueur County haven’t seen an increase in demand, but turnout has shown a need in the community for the monthly food drives. At the July food drive, which fed 550 families, all the food was gone in just an hour and a half.
“We normally go through all the food and we go through it fast,” said Lead Coordinator Tammy Stewig. “Today we were supposed to start at four and they were lined up two hours early wanting to get in and get the food. But until our volunteers are here, we don’t start loading.”
Le Sueur Emergency Management is coordinating two more food drives in September and October.