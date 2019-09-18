The Le Center City Council has set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Oct. 9 regarding the proposed changes to Le Center's recycling center.
On Jan. 1, 2020, the Le Sueur County recycling center will no longer be funded or used by the county, forcing the city of Le Center to decide whether to continue operations as usual or hire a contractor. The council is seeking public input to make a decision on what option to pursue.
OPTION 1: Le Center manages the recycling center
The first option for the city is to continue the recycling system as usual. Le Center residents would continue to drop off their recycling at the plant, with the only change being that people outside of Le Center will not be able to drop off their refuse. One idea brought up was carding; the hope would be to prevent out-of-towners from dumping their recycling in Le Center.
This option does have its downsides. Without the county's involvement, Le Center will have to take on a much greater cost to continue the current service. With the county subsidizing approximately $27,000 toward the recycling center, Le Center was operating at a profit, but without that subsidy, maintaining the system would require the city to run the plant at a loss.
In 2018, Le Center had a recycling revenue of approximately $111,000 and expenses of approximately $125,000. Without the subsidy from the county, Le Center would have lost about $13,000.
Raising recycling rates might not solve this issue as several councilors have noted, since it could cause many to simply stop recycling to avoid the added costs.
OPTION 2: Le Center hires a contractor
The second option available to the city is to hire a contractor to haul garbage and recycling rather than have people go out to the plant and drop it off. This could be funded several ways. Some cities in the area, including Cleveland, Le Sueur and St. Peter hire the contractors themselves and recoup the costs from their residents on water bills.
Many of the councilors disliked the idea of the city directly hiring a commercial hauler.
“I think homeowners should have the option to pay for the service. Instead of adding it to a water bill and having it forced down their throat,” said Nathan Hinz at the August City Council meeting.
Other cities, like Montgomery and Waterville, have set up agreements with the contractor to work in the city, but homeowners are responsible for paying to have their home serviced. if Le Center pursues this payment method, the city would no longer be involved in recycling.
“Outside of granting a franchise, that’s where the city’s involvement ends,” said Mayor Frederickson at the August City Council meeting. “Everything else is between the homeowner and the contractor. If there are payment issues between the homeowner and the contractor, they’ll have to call the contractor. If the contractor accidentally dumps waste on their lawn, don’t come to City Hall. It’s not our problem.”
Cost to residents is also a potential downside to a contractor. With a contractor, rates may start low, but could get more expensive if the contractor raises its prices over time.
Another downside pointed out by Councilor Hinz is that curbies could be an eyesore to passersby, especially if homeowners leave them out for the entire week.
Cost comparison
The cities of Cleveland, Le Sueur and St. Peter have contractors that bill the city, who then bill the residents. Cleveland and Le Sueur both have deals with Waste Management. According to pricing data supplied by Le Center City Administrator Chris Collins, residents in Le Sueur are billed $8.12 every month for a weekly 32-gallon trash cart pick up, while in Cleveland residents are billed $27 every three months. St. Peter is partnered with LJP Enterprises, and homeowners are billed $8.19 for a weekly 60-gallon trash cart pick up.
In Montgomery and Waterville, on the other hand, the city contractor bills residents directly. Waste Management operates in Montgomery, where homeowners are billed $11.89 per month for a weekly 35 gallon-cart trash pickup. West Central Sanitation is responsible for hauling trash in Waterville and charges $8.81 per month for a weekly haul of 35 gallons.