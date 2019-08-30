The proposed budget for the city of Le Sueur in 2020, which contains details on taxes and funds for government operations like planning and zoning, streets and parks and the municipal pool, was brought by city staff to the Le Sueur City Council at the Aug. 26 council meeting.
The preliminary budget and levy will not be finalized until December. There are no guarantees that items included in the preliminary budget will end up in the actual budget.
The City Council plans to set a preliminary tax levy at its Sept. 9 meeting. After that point, the council cannot raise the levy, according to state statute, but the city can still lower it before the budget is finalized in December.
Currently, the proposed budget calls for a reduction in the city’s tax levy, but many Le Sueur residents could end up paying more due to an increase in property values. In 2019, the average value of a home was $173,000 and the average homeowner paid $1,359 in property taxes to the city.
In 2020, a person with the same home value would pay $34 less under the current proposed preliminary levy. However, because average property values in Le Sueur have increased, the average home value now stands at an estimated $194,000 and the average homeowner would pay an estimated $1,486 in city property taxes, $127 more than in 2019.
The levy may still be reduced going forward, because city staff has made conservative estimates on revenues the city will receive in 2020. The levy amount is set based on the difference between Le Sueur’s expenses and revenues — the smaller the difference, the smaller the levy.
Le Sueur Finance Director Zach Doud explained that city staff made conservative estimates on revenues so that the city would not run out of necessary funds in 2020.
“If we overestimate revenues, we’ll only have so much dollars for taxes, and if we don’t get those revenue numbers, then we’re short falling at the end of the year,” said Doud. “We can lower the tax levy at any time after the Sept. 9 meeting, but we are unable to increase it. So if I were to take a lot less conservative number on building permits going into Sept. 9, then if [our conservative estimates] are actually true, then we are stuck.”
“The preliminary levy is our best guess,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “By the time you see the final levy in December, we should really know what’s going on.
There’s a couple wild cards out there regarding the economy, and things like that, that we want to keep an eye on. We don’t want to overestimate our revenues.”
Unless City Council were to add significant expenses to the budget, it’s unlikely that the levy set in the Sept. 9 meeting would be higher than the levy in the proposed budget.
“The tax rate is going down, no way it will go up,” Doud said.