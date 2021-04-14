As the region struggles to deal with its shortage of affordable workforce housing, a newly elected Minnesota senator with a background in real estate is proposing a fairly simple, yet logical solution.
Instead of investing more money in new construction, Sen. Zach Duckworth has proposed creating a new program to rehabilitate older homes. Even though much of the Lakeville Republican’s district covers Dakota County, all dollars would go to projects outside the seven-county metro. The program would be administered through the Minnesota Housing Financial Agency, with communities applying for grants on a competitive basis. No community could apply for more than $200,000, or more than $50,000 for a single housing unit.
As a real estate agent working during the foreclosure crisis, Duckworth said it was commonplace to see quality homes fall by the wayside. Now, the region is grappling with an extreme shortage of housing inventory at all levels of the market.
In terms of both cost and expense, Duckworth said it’s often much cheaper to repair a quality older home and get it back on the market than to build a new home from the ground up — particularly as building material prices continue to soar amid strong demand.
Local possibilities
Le Sueur Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio said that any help with repairing housing from the Legislature would be welcome. Housing shortages remain a longstanding issue in the city, as they do across the region, and additional grant dollars could mitigate the financial burdens of upgrading old homes.
“The cost of materials is so high right now,” said DiMaggio. “My fear comes in that people will be putting money into properties and not making it back, because of the cost of the apartments right now.”
The city of Le Sueur has previously backed efforts to restore local homes and coordinated with the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership to apply for grant dollars from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. But when the program ran its course, the city was unable to use all the funding and gave $300,000 in grant dollars back to the state. DiMaggio said that many homeowners were interested in the grants, but, because of a requirement that property owners cost-match the dollars, they could not afford to do so.
“Obviously, if you had the money, you would have fixed it already,” said DiMaggio. “So it was a struggle for many people who wanted to apply for the program. I hope that they take that into consideration — that people need repairs in their house, and without the funds, it’s hard, especially in COVID times.”
St. Peter has also turned to restoring old homes to increase the city housing supply. The community is in year two of a $600,000 renovation program using block grant monies from the state of Minnesota. Administered by the Minnesota River Valley Action Council, the program builds new windows, doors, insulation, roofing and air conditioning for homes, primarily for low income households.
“Anything that the state can do to promote housing, and, whether that’s owner-occupied, rental, senior housing, affordable housing, multi-family, St. Peter has a need,” said Community Development Director Russ Wille.
Few homes are available to rent or buy in St. Peter. The city has a vacancy rate of just 1.88% and lots to potentially construct new homes are limited.
“That’s unhealthy. That doesn’t provide choice for the consumer,” said Wile. “It doesn’t provide incentive for the property owner to keep it up to date, to enhance maintenance or appliances, because that 1.88% vacancy, someone is going to occupy it.”
Regional impact
Faribault Community Development Director Kim Clausen said the program could make a lot of sense for Faribault, a city with a lot of older housing stock and a housing shortage. The city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority has explored fixing up several homes that have fallen into its lap, including at 1116 Second St., but it expressed concerns about the overall costs of that property and risks compared to starting over from scratch.
Owatonna real estate broker Matt Gillard said that he would support providing more funding for the city to help fix up neglected homes. He noted that several recent projects have been met with significant success and praised city staff for its “forward-looking approach.”
“I think that the city of Owatonna has done a really good job with identifying these problem houses and securing them,” he said. “There are still some older buildings that have been neglected, and we do need money for that.”
Rice County Habitat for Humanity Director Dana Norvold said that the initiative is much in line with Habitat’s Aging in Place initiative, which is designed to help the 19 million older Americans who live in homes that are in disrepair or inadequate for their needs, according to the AARP.
Norvold said that many seniors on fixed or limited incomes struggle to afford repairs. Through “Aging in Place,” Habitat volunteers provide personalized solutions to help seniors to stay in their home for as long as possible while keeping the home livable for generations to come.
“Oftentimes, you have people who were able to afford to buy the home 40 years ago but can’t fix up the home now,” she said.
Progress in Legislature
The House companion of Duckworth’s bill, sponsored by Rep. Tama Theis of St. Cloud, was heard in the Housing Finance and Policy Committee in mid-March. Even though Theis and Duckworth are both Republicans, the bill appeared to be well received by the DFL.
Scott McMahon was among those who testified on the bill’s behalf. As Executive Director of the Greater Minnesota Partnership, McMahon represents businesses, chambers of commerce, economic development authorities, cities and nonprofits across greater Minnesota.
McMahon believes that if approved the program would be well worth the investment, making a “really significant” impact on the market. Currently, he said that many greater Minnesota cities don’t have the resources needed to fix up deteriorating old homes.
Attracting new housing developments is also a challenge, given that property values often haven’t kept up with construction costs. Yet without dollars to get older houses back on the market, those houses often deteriorate and are eventually torn down.
The legislation isn’t expected to be passed as a standalone bill but was included for consideration in a possible omnibus bill. Duckworth’s bill would provide $5 million in funding for the program, but he’s hoping to get as much funding for it as possible.