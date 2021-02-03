A Faribault man, who has prior felony convictions in Le Sueur County and Blue Earth County, was accused of illegally possessing weapons and pleaded guilty in United States District Court in Minneapolis.
Andrew Albert Comeaux, 38, who appeared before Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, admitted to possessing a .22 caliber rifle and a Russian-made Mosin-Nagant 7.62x54R caliber rifle, both found during a June 15, 2020 search of his home by several law enforcement agencies.
Comeaux also admitted to possessing an AR-15 style pistol with a large capacity magazine and a homemade suppressor/silencer. Comeaux has prior felony convictions, and, under federal law, he's prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Comeaux was convicted in June 2016 in Le Sueur County of two counts of second-degree assault and one count of theft. Police reported that in May 2015, Comeaux led two companions to a warehouse in Kasota, and that while one of the men was texting, Comeaux struck him on the back of the head with a hammer. When the third man tried to help the victim, Comeaux threatened that man with the hammer, so he took off. Comeaux then struck the victim four more times.
According to the one of the victims, Comeaux believed the victim was stealing tools from his shop, and that “he needed to send him a message.”
Comeaux was also convicted of felony drug possession in Blue Earth County in May 2015.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on the one count of felon in possession of a firearm on May 25.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the South Central Drug Task Force, the Cannon River Drug Task Force, Rice and Steele County Sheriff’s offices, the Faribault and Owatonna Police departments, Metro SWAT and the St. Paul Bomb Squad with coordination from the Rice County Attorney’s Office.