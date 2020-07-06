Maddy Roemhildt-Herda

Maddy Roemhildt-Herda shows off her painting and clay bowls made in workshops at Alee Services. Her artwork and those of her classmates are on display at the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center from July 1-11. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News

After several months of work and patience, 20-year old Maddy Roemhildt-Herda, of Le Center, was given an opportunity many people her age do not — to have her own art displayed in a gallery for the whole community to see.

Through a partnership between Alee Services and the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center, Roemhildt-Herda and a class of approximately 15-20 clients with developmental disabilities and/or mental health conditions at Alee will have their works shown at the Heritage Center from July 1-11.

The gallery — open to the public between 2-5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 11 — features dozens of paintings and clay sculptures by Alee clients. These artworks were created in workshops led by retired TCU art teacher and Arts and Heritage Center Board member Maureen Gunderson over February and March, which clients signed up for.

The first class in February was a paint and sip session. During the session, Gunderson led students in painting a scene of a sunset over a lake. Those scenes now hang on the walls of the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center.

Paintings

These paintings of a sunset by clients at Alee Services show how many ways a single scene can be interpreted. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

It was fun to do the painting because everyone got the same directions, but were encouraged to do it however they wanted,” said Gunderson. “It was fun to see about 15 different interpretations of the same painting. And it was totally from scratch. They were all very proud of their paintings and that’s what makes it extra special.”

“I think for the most part they all enjoyed painting,” said Rose Weyl, Activity Coordinator of Alee Services. “It was a challenge for some, but the way Maureen teaches it is very manageable.”

The second session was even more popular than the first. In March, Gunderson held a pottery session, teaching clients to use the pinch and coil method to create clay sculptures. Students showed their creativity with pots, bowls as well as animal sculptures.

Pottery

Clients at Alee Services practiced pinch and coil pottery to create these sculptures. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

Working with clay was Roemhildt-Herda’s favorite activity between the two. Having some experience under her belt with pottery from high school, she created two bowls - one with a turquoise coloring and the other with a heart-pattern.

Roemhildt-Herda said that she was excited for people to see her art at the gallery. She wasn’t the only one. Some students were so enthusiastic that they submitted paintings and drawings they had created outside of the workshops as well.

“I think that they had a strong interest,” said Gunderson. “Not all of the clients participated, but they could sign up if they wanted … A lot of the people did do that and the same was true for the pottery and I think more people signed up for the pottery.”

Arts and Heritage Center Drawings

These drawings were created by a client at Alee Services outside of the regular workshops. The sketches depict a wide variety of beasts and monsters. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

The gallery is an exciting event for staff as well. For Gunderson, these work sessions were the first time she had seen some of her former students since retirement.

It’s also a first for Alee Services. The Waseca-based service provider assists person with developmental disabilities and mental health conditions through in-home family support, independent and semi-independent living skills training, supported living services for adults and respite care, but partnering with an art gallery is a wholly new experience. The gallery proved to be a good opportunity for Alee to pursue its goal of building life skills for those in need of special services.

“We work with people to build life skills, adults and children with developmental disabilities and mental health issues,” said Weyl. “Alee means going forward so we hope that people will go forward.”

Kathy Russell

Kathy Russell proved herself an avid painter with these pictures. The artist and client at Alee Services painted and submitted several more works outside of the painting workshop. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

With participation in the workshops and gallery being a huge success, Weyl and Gunderson looked forward to doing a similar event in the future.

“No matter your skill level, everyone can be successful,” said Gunderson.

