After several months of work and patience, 20-year old Maddy Roemhildt-Herda, of Le Center, was given an opportunity many people her age do not — to have her own art displayed in a gallery for the whole community to see.
Through a partnership between Alee Services and the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center, Roemhildt-Herda and a class of approximately 15-20 clients with developmental disabilities and/or mental health conditions at Alee will have their works shown at the Heritage Center from July 1-11.
The gallery — open to the public between 2-5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 11 — features dozens of paintings and clay sculptures by Alee clients. These artworks were created in workshops led by retired TCU art teacher and Arts and Heritage Center Board member Maureen Gunderson over February and March, which clients signed up for.
The first class in February was a paint and sip session. During the session, Gunderson led students in painting a scene of a sunset over a lake. Those scenes now hang on the walls of the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center.
It was fun to do the painting because everyone got the same directions, but were encouraged to do it however they wanted,” said Gunderson. “It was fun to see about 15 different interpretations of the same painting. And it was totally from scratch. They were all very proud of their paintings and that’s what makes it extra special.”
“I think for the most part they all enjoyed painting,” said Rose Weyl, Activity Coordinator of Alee Services. “It was a challenge for some, but the way Maureen teaches it is very manageable.”
The second session was even more popular than the first. In March, Gunderson held a pottery session, teaching clients to use the pinch and coil method to create clay sculptures. Students showed their creativity with pots, bowls as well as animal sculptures.
Working with clay was Roemhildt-Herda’s favorite activity between the two. Having some experience under her belt with pottery from high school, she created two bowls - one with a turquoise coloring and the other with a heart-pattern.
Roemhildt-Herda said that she was excited for people to see her art at the gallery. She wasn’t the only one. Some students were so enthusiastic that they submitted paintings and drawings they had created outside of the workshops as well.
“I think that they had a strong interest,” said Gunderson. “Not all of the clients participated, but they could sign up if they wanted … A lot of the people did do that and the same was true for the pottery and I think more people signed up for the pottery.”
The gallery is an exciting event for staff as well. For Gunderson, these work sessions were the first time she had seen some of her former students since retirement.
It’s also a first for Alee Services. The Waseca-based service provider assists person with developmental disabilities and mental health conditions through in-home family support, independent and semi-independent living skills training, supported living services for adults and respite care, but partnering with an art gallery is a wholly new experience. The gallery proved to be a good opportunity for Alee to pursue its goal of building life skills for those in need of special services.
“We work with people to build life skills, adults and children with developmental disabilities and mental health issues,” said Weyl. “Alee means going forward so we hope that people will go forward.”
With participation in the workshops and gallery being a huge success, Weyl and Gunderson looked forward to doing a similar event in the future.
“No matter your skill level, everyone can be successful,” said Gunderson.