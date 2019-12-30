A string of car burglaries swept Le Center neighborhoods in early November, but thankfully little was stolen.
Between Nov. 2-3 and Nov. 7 the Le Center Police Department received reports of 26 car robberies. Most of the reports came in on Nov. 2 with a few on the 3rd and one on the 7th, and since then, no new burglaries have been reported.
The vehicles that were stolen from were not forced into, said Le Center Police Chief Robert Pfarr. The cars were already unlocked when robbed and no items of significant value were taken.
“Most of them there was some small change and a couple there were actual items taken, but nothing of real significant value,” said Pfarr. “I know there were reports where people told me they had other items that were actually important but they didn’t take them.”
As of Dec. 30, 2019, the police had not found any suspects linked to the crimes.
To prevent vehicle robberies, Chief Pfarr advised residents to lock their doors and hide their valuables.
“Most of them are what I would call crimes of opportunity, meaning that their vehicles were already unlocked,” said Pfarr. “Keep your vehicles locked if you have any outside and if you have any valuables — money, purses or whatever — you need to lock them or at least keep them out of sight so they can’t see them. As I said earlier, most of those cases the vehicles were already unlocked, so it wasn’t a forced break in to the vehicles or anything like that.”