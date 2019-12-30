Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Windy early...occasional snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy early...occasional snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.