Locals lined up in American Legion Park on Friday, April 23 for a taste of Le Sueur’s newest food offering, which happens to come from a truck. The locally- and veteran-owned Jonny’s Smokin’ BBQ made its official debut with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and platefuls of ribs, pork sandwiches and nachos.
The truck is a dream come to life for owner Jon Tagatz, who’s had a long-time passion for grilling and smoking meats. Family and friends enjoyed sinking their teeth into his pork sandwiches just as much as he loved making them.
“I’ve always loved cooking, grilling and smoking food all my life,” said Tagatz. “’Everybody’s always given me the compliment of ‘Gosh, that’s so good, maybe you should sell that.’”
But Tagatz finally made the leap from hobbyist to professional cook last year when family and friends gave him the push he needed.
“When I did my daughter’s wedding last year, and everyone couldn’t believe how awesome the food was, it pushed me over the edge, so maybe I should try this,” said Tagatz. “I wanted to do something for myself before it was to late.”
Tagatz dipped his toes into the market in October, catering for local event coordinators who heard of his food word of mouth. The fledgling business owner took the next step and purchased a trailer and took it out for a spin at this the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling tournament in March
Friday marked the first time the food truck was selling to the community at large. The Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce celebrated with a ribbon cutting, which introduced Jonny’s Smokin’ BBQ to the community and to Chamber membership.
It’s rewarding, but hard work. Tagatz keeps a full schedule, working his day job Monday through Thursday before prepping his pork for Thursday through Sunday. Each batch is a time commitment. Tagatz said he cooks his pork right way, smoking the meat for 36 hours before sale. But the time investment pays off.
“My ribs are untouchable,” said Tagatz. “They’re competition level. And anybody who tries my smoked pork, it’s an out of body experience for them in a good way. I take my time, I do it the right way, the old-school way.”
While Tagatz and his family live and operate the Jonny’s Smokin’ BBQ food truck in Le Sueur, he’s willing to drive his truck to communities up to 45 miles away — including St. Peter, Le Center and Cleveland, and as far out as Mankato, Owatonna and Faribault.
“I get a lot of pleasure just working with people,” said Tagatz. “When I pass a meal out the window and I hear a whole of people go ‘Oooh,’ that’s what makes my day.”
There were plenty of “Ooohs” heard at the ribbon-cutting Friday, as residents grabbed plates of pork to enjoy at the park or take home.
“It’s delicious,” said Stacy Gore said after biting into a smoked pork sandwich. “Everything’s been wonderful.”