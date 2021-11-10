After 26 years in the video rental business, local Le Sueur retailer Main Street Video swept their DVDs off the rack and into the donation bin.
Owner Tom Svihel stripped off the shelves and cleared out the store’s large cache of comedy, action, drama, family and horror films on Oct. 27. But this isn’t the end of his business.
Svihel is keeping his doors open, but as a full-time cellular retailer carrying AT&T, T-Mobile and Selectel Wireless phones.
“It was such a big part of my life, it kind of hit me at first,” said Svihel. “But it’s nice now not having to be down there on holidays and Sundays. All good things have to come to an end.”
It wasn’t Netflix or any other major streaming service that killed the video side of the business. Main Street Video was still selling a sufficient number of movie rentals in 2019, said Svihel. The real culprit was the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced DVD rental suppliers out of businesses.
“The video business was still a very good business up until COVID started,” said Svihel. “What happened with COVID, the last company that supplied movies to video stores went out of business. And they quit making movies. So to start doing movies again, I would have to drive all the way to Mankato and go to multiple places and buy the new releases and I just chose not to do it anymore.”
Main Street Video outlasted major retailers, like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video and Family Video. The latter closed all their stores earlier this year, as the pandemic caused foot traffic to decline and Hollywood to delay new releases. Without the pandemic, Svihel said it was likely Main Street Video would still be in the movie rental market.
Off the video market, Svihel is switching the full focus of the business to cellular phones and will likely change the name of the store. Main Street Video was an early adopter of cell phone sales in 1996, specializing in VoiceStream phones. VoiceStream would become Aerial Communications and later be named T-Mobile in 2001.
Svihel said he was the first T-Mobile provider in southern Minnesota. He realized the potential convenience of mobile phones when his wife was out of town working. So, he bought a phone for her and three for the store to see if they could sell them. By the end of the year, Svihel was ordering 50-75 phones at a time.
But back then, cellular retail was just a small part of the business. Svihel opened Main Street Video back at a time when Blockbusters saw blockbuster sales. His father owned a Sears catalogue store in the building until the company shut down its stores, so Svihel took the advice from his son, who was working at a video store and converted it into Main Street Video.
“On a Friday, Saturday night, the store was full of people,” said Svihel. “When I started doing it, it was 90% movies, 10% cell phones, and slowly the percentage went the other way. Toward the end, it was pretty much 50/50.”
Even as competition increased from other entertainment providers, the store still thrived, as supply prices for movies fell and transitioned to a revenue sharing model.
“When I opened a video store back in 1995, a brand new release was $65-80, so you had to rent a brand new release 27 times to make a penny,” said Svihel.
Svihel also had plenty of support from family and friends when Main Street Video was in need of an extra pair of hands. Since Svihel’s kids could open the store after school, Svihel would keep it running to 10 p.m. As his kids grew up, Svihel employed his grandchildren too.
Today, he opens the store at 10 a.m. and is in and out while volunteering with the Le Sueur Ambulance. If he’s not in-store, he has a number on the door for customers to set up an appointment. Though it was tough to part ways with movie renting, Svihel said it was to balance the cellular business with his responsibilities as an emergency responder.
“I’ve volunteered for 31 years on the ambulance, and when I got calls and I was in the video store, I would always have to call someone to run the store, because we had people in at all times of the day,” said Svihel. “Now it works out for me, because I do a lot of my cell phone stuff on appointment.”