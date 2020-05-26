Absentee Voting for the August primary will start in Le Sueur County on June 26, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, elections officials are strongly encouraging voters to apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to you for the upcoming elections. Online applications are currently available on the Minnesota Secretary of State website or Le Sueur County website.
Once you submit the application online and it is approved, we will receive the application electronically and an absentee ballot will be mailed to you for whichever election(s) you have chosen.
You can also contact Le Sueur County Elections at 507-357-2251 or cblaschko@co.le-sueur.mn.us and a paper absentee ballot application can be mailed/emailed to you, if you prefer. Once the application is filled out and returned to our Election office, the ballot can be mailed to you at that time.