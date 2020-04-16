Proposed improvements on County Road 22 (formerly Minnesota Hwy. 112), between Le Sueur and Le Center, were scheduled to begin April 20, according to a release from the city of Le Sueur.
The project is to include roadway reconstruction, utility improvements, and ADA upgrades. Initial operations will include the following roadway closures (detours will be marked/signed):
• Intersection of Bridge Street/North Main Street/TH 93
• Bridge Street between North Main Street and Fourth Street
• South Second Street between Bridge Street and Ferry Street
Construction will begin with Stages 1A and 1B, consisting of the reconstruction of Bridge Street and South Second Street (see map). A regional detour is planned utilizing Hwy. 169 and County Road 37 (Kingsway Drive). A local detour is planned utilizing Fourth Street and Swan Street.
Weekly construction updates will be provided on the project website and through a project email list. Anyone interested in receiving email updates for the project can do so by visiting the project website and registering for the email sign up list: www.thenew22construction.com.
Motorists are encouraged to stay alert and drive carefully through all work zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. Visit the project website for additional information.