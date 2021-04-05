The Minnesota River Conference has recognized 12 area high school boys basketball players for their talents in the 2020-2021 season. The list of those receiving honors included Nathan Gregersen of Le Sueur-Henderson and two players from Tri-City United - Fakourou Tandia and Adam Henze.
Nathan Gregersen is a junior guard for the Giants and was the team’s most improved player, not only from his sophomore to junior year, but also during the 2020-21 season. He ended up leading the Giants in scoring with 13 points per game and assists with per game and was second in rebounds (five per game) and steals. He brought plenty of energy to practice and games, worked hard every day, was always looking to improve his game, gradually turned into a solid defender, and was an emerging leader on the team. His parents are Joel and Kristi Gregersen.
Fakourou Tandia is a Titan junior and played guard/wing and averaged 17.7 points in nine conference games, with four rebounds, and one assist per game. He shot overall 44% from the field and 56% from the three-point line in conference. Tandia, in his first year of varsity basketball, demonstrated he had a knack for scoring. In a season where the Titans had more downs than ups, the team was in a better position to be competitive when he played at his best.
TCU junior point guard Adam Henze played almost every minute of every game. He was the one the team trusted the most with the ball. Henze was a competitor and played hard every night, averaging 10 points per game, three assists, two steals and three rebounds in the nine conference games. He often had to guard other team’s best player most nights, and took on a lot of responsibility. Henze was a leader and represented what the program is trying to build at TCU.
The Minnesota River Conference also acknowledged Le Sueur-Henderson senior forward Lukas Graff and TCU junior forward Johnathan Hurd with honorable mentions.