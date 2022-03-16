A seat on the Le Sueur City Council has opened up, and the council will appoint member of the community to fill the vacancy.
At the Monday, March 14 meeting, the Le Sueur City Council accepted the resignation of Councilor Nick Loose after a three-month absence. The first term city councilor did not attend any of the City Council meetings in the months of December, January and February. The extended absence permits the council to declare the seat vacant under the city charter.
In an interview, Loose stated that he couldn't make it to Le Sueur City Council meetings on account of a new job.
"The reason I resigned is I have a new job, and I work a 12-hour day. I don't even make it back to town in time for City Council meetings," said Loose.
Loose submitted his letter of resignation before the March meeting. The council accepted the resignation and declared the seat vacant, opening up the opportunity to appoint a new member.
Loose was a little more than one year into his term. Elected in November 2020, Loose’s term was set to expire in 2024, but due to his resignation, the seat will be on the ballot this coming November.
In the meantime, a new council member will be appointed to take the reins through the end of the year. The councilor elected in November will then serve the remaining two years of Loose’s term. The Personnel and Budget Committee was charged with developing an appointment process.
Community Development Director
After a near one-year gap, the Le Sueur City Council has selected a new community development director to promote residential and commercial growth within the city.
Mojra Hauenstein, currently the division director of planning and building for Washoe County, Nevada was chosen from a pool of 10 candidates and two finalists by city staff. She has over 25 years of experience in community development and architecture, is a certified planner (AICP), a licensed architect, a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Board (NCARB) and is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified.
Hauenstein’s start date is June 27 with a salary of $126,000 per year, as well as a $400 per month vehicle stipend and $100 stipend.
“[She’s] very experienced, very well qualified for our position,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “She’s a senior in her career, which is why you see the salary placed where it is.”
Councilor Dave Swanberg asked the city administrator if they could afford the salary when combined with benefits.
“When we talked about the salary, we were in that mid [$120,000] range. The stipend for a vehicle and a cell phone, that gets you up to [$132,000] before you even get started, and the performance pay is another potential $5,000-7,000,” said Swanvberg. “In a time when we continue to raise taxes, I think we have to be really mindful of what we’re paying people. My question is, can we afford it in the budget?”
Kruggel answered that the salary was within the range the City Council budgeted for the community development director position this year. Though the salary is on the high end of that range, Kruggel said it was competitive for the area, and levy dollars would only be responsible for half of the community development director’s salary. The other half is paid by the EDA.
Councilor Newell Krogmann commented that the community development director subsidizes their own salary by bringing in grant dollars and increasing the tax base. He pointed to the last community development director, Samantha DiMaggio, who won an $850,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to reopen Main Street.
“The person must produce income for our city. These are people that are needed to be able to get things done, bringing industry, bringing people into the community and frankly, getting grants,” said Krogmann. “You look at the mall — if we didn’t have someone working with DEED, we would not have been able to accomplish what we did.”
“We have to have a complete expectation that the person in that position produces those kinds of results,” Krogmann added. “If they don’t, they’re no longer here.”
While grant dollars are not guaranteed, Kruggel said that Hauenstein indicated a strong interest in fighting to get outside funds for the city. If the city receives enough grant money, the community development director could pay for herself.
“We had Ms. DiMaggio on staff for a little over four years. In that time, the big grant of $853,000 was brought into the community. That more than paid for her time here,” said Kruggel. “Ideally, that happens again and again and again.”