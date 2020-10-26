The election in 2020 is a big one, not only for the presidential and other federal races, but also for state and local contests.
State senators, state representatives, mayors, city councilors, school board members, county commissioners and more are all campaigning for seats. Here you can find out where to vote, when to vote and who you can vote for in the upcoming election.
State races
Senate District 19 — Elizabeth Bangert (R-St. Peter) and Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) (Incumbent)
Senate District 19A — Susan Akland (R-St. Peter) and Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter) (Incumbent)
Senate District 20 — Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) (Incumbent), Jon Olson (DFL-New Market) and Jason Hoschette (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis)
State Representative 20A — Brian Pfarr (R-Le Sueur) and Erina Prom (DFL-Le Sueur)
Cleveland — On the ballot
Mayor — Don McCabe
Council Member (Elect 2) — Mark Hintgen, Glenn Beer and Scott Bucholtz
Cleveland School Board Member (Elect 3) — Scott Miller, Michael J. Omtevedt, Jennifer Hokanson and Andy Jindra
School District Question: Revoking Existing Referendum Revenue Authorizations; Approving New Authorization
The board of Independent School District No. 391 (Cleveland) has proposed to revoke the school district’s existing referendum revenue authorizations of $68.55 per pupil and $512.40 per pupil, and to replace that authorization with a new authorization of $750 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years, commencing with taxes payable in 2021, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the school district’s existing referendum revenue authorizations be revoked and the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 391 be approved? BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.
Cleveland — Where to vote
Residents of Cleveland and Cleveland Township should go to Cleveland City Hall at 205 Fourth St., Cleveland, MN, 56017. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m Nov. 3.
Kasota — On the ballot
Mayor — Betty Ingalls
Council Member (Elect 2) — Richard Borglum and Roger Renhelt
Special Election for Council Member — Coty Ruetzel
Kasota — Where to vote
Residents of the city of Kasota can vote at the Kasota City Hall Community Center on 200 N. Webster St., Kasota, MN 56050.
Le Center — On the ballot
Mayor — Josh Frederickson
Council Member (Elect 2) — Collin Scott and Christian Harmeyer
Tri-City United School Board Member (Elect 3) — Trevor Houn, Kevin Huber and Chris Vlasak
Le Center — Where to vote
Residents of Le Center should vote at the Le Center American Legion Club on 97 S. Park Ave., Le Center, MN 56057. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m Nov. 3.
Le Sueur — On the ballot
County Commissioner District 3 — John King
Mayor — David Scheiber and Shawn T. Kirby
Council Member (Elect 3) — Nick Loose, David Swanberg, Scott Schlueter and John Favolise
Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Member (Elect 3) — Brian Sorenson, Kelsey Schwartz and Steven Cross
Le Sueur — Where to vote
Residents of Le Sueur can vote at the lower level of the Le Sueur City Hall on 203 S. Second St. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m Nov. 3.
St. Peter and Nicollet County - On the ballot
County Commissioner District 1 — Marie Dranttel
County Commissioner District 3 — Denny Kemp
County Commissioner District 5 — John Luepke and Bruce Beatty
St. Peter — Where to vote
Residents living in Ward 1 can vote at the St. Peter Armory on 1120 W. Swift St., St. Peter. Residents in Ward 2 can vote at the St. Peter Community Center at 600 S. Fifth St., St. Peter. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
Voters in St. Peter School District, living outside the St. Peter limits will cast their ballots as follows: Nicollet County residents at 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Le Sueur County residents: Kasota City Hall, 200 North Webster St., Kasota.
Persons with questions regarding this information are encouraged to call the city administrator’s office at 934-0663. For more more information on where you vote or to access the Secretary of State’s Office precinct finder, go to www.saintpetermn.gov/where-do-i-vote.
Mail Ballot Districts
Residents of Le Sueur County that live in one of the mail-in ballot districts, and others that applied for a mail ballot, can send in their ballots to the Le Sueur County Courthouse on 88 Park S. Ave., Le Center. Mail-in ballot districts include Cordova Township, Derrynane Township, the city of Heidelberg, Kasota Township, the city of Kilkenny, Kilkenny Township, Lanesburgh Township, Montgomery Township, Ottawa Township, Tyrone Township and Washington Township.
Residents of Nicollet County that live in mail-in ballot districts, and others that applied for a mailed ballot, may send in their ballots to 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Mail-in ballot districts include Belgrade Township, Bernadotte Township, Brighton Township, Courtland Township, Granby Township, the city of Lafayette, Lafayette Township, Lake Prairie Township, New Sweden Township, Nicollet Township, Oshawa Township, Ridgely Township, Traverse Township and West Newton Township.