The National Alliance on Mental Illness is coming to Le Center to teach people how to prevent one of the most significant and growing causes of death nationwide: suicide.
NAMI will be teaching a free, open to the public class between 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Le Sueur County Justice Center. The class will teach people basic steps of suicide prevention, a method known as QPR, which stands for question, persuade, refer.
“We call it QPR and we relate it to CPR,” said Class Instructor Kay King. “Just like everyone should have CPR training, everyone should also have QPR.”
QPR was created in 1995 by clinical psychologist Paul Quinnet and has been taught to over 1 million Americans. The process breaks down suicide prevention into three steps: recognizing the warning signs of a suicidal crisis and and asking about the presence of suicidal thoughts, persuading them to seek help and referring them to local resources.
“We teach people how to be a bridge between that person and professional help,” said King. “We teach them how to listen, to ask questions and to hand off to appropriate resources. We aren’t teaching people how to treat suicide, but how to connect someone in crisis to those who can.”
Suicide prevention classes are needed now more than ever, said King. The number of suicides in Minnesota and the nation as a whole has risen since 1999.
“In 2017, in Minnesota, there were 783 deaths by suicide and that’s been the continuing trend for 15 years,” said King. “It isn’t just a problem in Minnesota, it’s nationwide.”
The most recent data on suicide deaths in Minnesota collected by the Minnesota Department of Health shows that the age-adjusted suicide rate rose 53% between 1999 and 2017.
“Minnesota faces a growing public health challenge related to suicide,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in statement alongside the December 2018 data. “There are resources available to help those facing a crisis, but these new data show we all need to do more to help … While it is natural to focus on the overall numbers, we want to emphasize that suicides are preventable and depression and other mental illnesses that often contribute to suicidal behavior are treatable. Suicide is not inevitable. Most people find the hope and help they need to make their way to a brighter future. That is why we must continue to invest in suicide prevention efforts such as access to crisis services, limiting access to lethal means, and creating supportive communities.”
The idea that suicidal behavior cannot be prevented is one of the most common misconceptions about suicide, King said.
“The idea that there’s no stopping it is a myth,” said King. “It is preventable and in the course we will be talking about misconceptions and what the facts are. We give you the tools you need so that you will make a difference. We aren’t going to bring 783 down to zero, but we can make a difference.”
King will hold a second presentation on getting to know NAMI after the QPR training at the Le Sueur County government office. The presentation will be an opportunity for people to learn about what NAMI does to support mental health.
“We specialize in three components: education, support and advocacy,” said King.
King said that NAMI teaches over 100 classes on topics beyond just QPR. These classes include education for parents and guardians of people with mental health conditions, family and friends, youth and people living with mental illness.
Beyond education, the organization holds support groups for people with mental illness and family and friends of people struggling with mental health. NAMI also has a toll free helpline at 1-800-950-6264 staffed by trained volunteers to help callers find local mental health resources.
In addition, on a state and federal level, NAMI lobbies governments in support of policy relating to mental health including the expansion of Medicaid to provide coverage for mental health conditions, the integration of health and mental health care through systems like the Collaborative Care Model and training law enforcement to recognize a mental health crisis.
“The other thing we do is advocacy,” said King. “We do quite a bit to change laws so that mental healthcare is more accessible. I can educate all I want, but if there’s nothing to back it up, if there’s nowhere for people to go, there isn’t more I can do to help them.”