The Le Center City Council set a preliminary budget and levy for the 2022 fiscal year with the goal of keeping property tax increases below 2%. On Tuesday, the council approved a $2.8 million budget, a 6% increase above last year’s $2.6 million balance, while the proposed levy stands at a 1.98% increase, which is higher than last year’s levy increase of 1.39%.
The preliminary budget is largely unchanged from the one presented to the council in August. After approving the preliminary budget and levy, the council will vote on a finalized 2022 budget plan in December. The budget and levy may be lowered in the final document, but the city cannot raise spending and taxing from preliminary levels.
One of the largest spending increases is in the street department. The city has allocated a total $125,000 to street maintenance, including $50,000 in street repair and $75,000 in seal coating. Last year's budget allocated the same amount for seal coating, but in 2021 and several years prior street repair funding hovered around $15,000.
Those dollars will be used cover streets on North Rolling Hills Drive, Meadow View Lane and South Rolling Hills Drive. After the work is completed, City Administrator Chris Collins said there would be no seal coating in the year after.
The preliminary budget also allocates new funds for the Police Department, including $40,000 for a car replacement and $18,000 for new car equipment.
Capital improvement projects will be sparse next year. The city intends to replace the fencing around the baseball field in Centennial Park, but the project likely will not have an impact on the budget as the council plans to go out for donations to finance the fencing.
Other budget increases stem from salary bumps and requests from department heads. One such need was lift station repair, which was desired by residents last year after sewage flooded the Cordova neighborhood last year. An emergency sewer bypass was included in the 2021 budget and for 2022, $10,000 has been included in the budget for lift repair instead of the standard $5,000.
Le Center will also have $290,000 in stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan on hand, which could be allocated to infrastructure projects, like sewer, water and broadband. However, Collins said it was unlikely that the City Council would spend those dollars in 2022. Cities have until 2024 to utilize the cash.
A public comment meeting on the final budget will be held on Tuesday Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at City Hall before the 7 p.m. city council meeting.