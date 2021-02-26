Facing a projected $700,000 deficit in the 2021-2022 school year, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board is torn between two desperate decisions: closing Hilltop Elementary or firing teachers.
Those two options were presented to the School Board by administration at a work session on Feb. 16, as the district finds itself unable to pay off its general fund debts at current spending levels while revenues continue to drop.
Short on revenues
District funding has been on a sharp decline as the school loses students. Incoming Kindergarten classes have too few students to offset the graduating senior classes and the district continues to see a net loss in students enrolling in/out of the district. Since the 2018-19 school year, the district has lost 88 students, a whopping 8.6% of total enrollment.
With fewer students comes fewer state dollars. Roughly 80% of Le Sueur-Henderson’s funding comes from state aid, which contributes $6,567 per student. Losing 88 students amounts to a $578,000 loss for the district.
The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating this loss of students. Minnesota Management and Budget has forecasted a 12,600 drop in public school enrollment statewide. At the local level, dropping enrollment has exceeded district expectations. Le Sueur-Henderson forecasted a loss of 19 students in their 2020-2021 budget, but saw student enrollment fall by 28 pupils this school year.
Adding to the district’s financial woes is a $103,000 drop in compensatory revenue. These state dollars are awarded to schools based on the number of students on free and reduced lunch. But since the USDA extended the free meals summer food program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families that qualify for free and reduced lunch haven’t felt the need to apply.
Even putting aside these reductions, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District anticipates state funding will be smaller than usual this year. Typically, the state increases state aid 2% year-to-year, but since the state is forecasting its own budget shortfall, school administration expects state aid to remain flat.
All these pressures put the Le Sueur-Henderson School District in a $700,000 hole, requiring massive cuts to spending to offset. The district is already planning $298,000 in budget cuts. The cuts include:
- Cutting the payroll manager and assigning payroll duties to the business manager to save $35,000.
- Using Long Term Facilities Maintentance (LTFM) dollars to pay for maintenance instead of the general fund, saving $34,000
- $40,000 in cuts to the utility budget
- Exiting the district’s contract with LS-H Bus Company to either find a cheaper transportation contract or purchase a fleet of school-owned buses. The School Board voted against renewing their contract with LS-H Bus Company on Feb. 16 and estimates $120,000 in savings.
- $49,000 in cuts to the technology budget. The district plans to supplement this through the FCC’s E-Rate program, which offers reimbursements on telecommunications services eligible schools and libraries.
- Committing to a November date for the facilities referendum. This would save the district $20,000 in election costs by not needing to hold a special election.
But even with these cuts, the district would have roughly $400,000 in debt left over. If the district does nothing, the deficit would be rolled into next year and the school district would have to make greater cuts. By state statute, school districts are required to limit their expenditures so their operating debt does not constitute more than 2.5% of expenditures.
In response, school administration has developed two options for the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board and each one would save the district more than $250,000.
Option 1: Close Hilltop
Through closing Hilltop Elementary School and cutting several positions, administration estimates the district could save $253,000. Combined with the cuts listed above, the district would save a total $551,000 if the School Board approved all items in the package.
In closing Hilltop Elementary, the School District would move the fourth and fifth grade classes to Park Elementary. Of the two elementary schools, only Park has the capacity to hold all five grade levels as well as the Kids Club.
Housing all grade levels all in one roof would allow the district to save money in staffing and utilities. Several positions including a special education teacher, an ELL/special education paraprofessional and a technology professional would no longer be needed, according to administration. Together, this would amount to $91,000 in cuts.
The district would also save an additional $51,000 by reducing TOSA (Teacher on Special Assignment). Curriculum currently taught by the TOSA would be reduced and taken on by the principal while the teacher would return to regular teaching in the classroom. Reducing TOSA would not cut any staff members.
Without three buildings to manage, Le Sueur-Henderson could reduce its facility and utility budget. A 50% reduction in the Hilltop utilities budget and a reduction to the maintenance budget would save a combined $40,000.
Travel costs would also fall. Reduction in travel reimbursement for eight staff members would save the district $5,600. In addition, Le Sueur-Henderson could potentially cut up to two bus routes. Each route cut would save the district approximately $48,000.
A School Board decision to cut Hilltop wouldn’t necessarily be permanent. The school could be reopened if the facilities committee recommends opening Hilltop for the upcoming facilities referendum.
If he [focus group] wanted to build onto Hilltop or put an elementary over there or they wanted to refurbish and fix … all the decisions that could be made with our facilities study and referendum pursuit hsa nothing to do with this decision,” said Superintendent Marlene Johnson.
But closing Hilltop, even temporarily, could draw upset from Henderson families and the wider community. During facility referendum talks, parents from Henderson consistently spoke of the need for Le Sueur-Henderson to have a presence in Henderson. In the past, Henderson Mayor Paul Menne has warned that closing the school would stifle community growth and make the town less attractive for new families. It could also lead to Henderson families enrolling their kids in neighboring districts.
Option 2: Cut teachers
Le Sueur-Henderson’s other option is to cut staff members, which could save $275,000 for a total of $573,000 when combined with other cuts. However, cutting teachers would not only cost the school faculty, it would also increase class sizes.
The administration’s proposal would have the district cut a second grade, third grade, fourth grade and fifth grade teacher. Combined, these measures would save $204,000 but would raise class sizes by up to 50%. The average second grade class size would jump from 18 students to 25. Third grade classes would rise from 20 students to 26. Fourth and fifth grade classes would see the biggest changes, leaping from 21 students to 30 and 32 students respectively.
With these changes come concerns that teachers will have more trouble handling larger classes and that parents might look to other districts with smaller classes. Johnson expressed confidence that LS-H teachers could handle these increases, but admitted there would be challenges.
“I still think the children would be able to have a high quality education given that we have really good teachers here,” said Johnson. “The fact is though that our school district isn’t used to those higher numbers and so there is a negative impact with the perception of what that would do. You also have to serve some of the kiddos that have needs that may need to be addressed. You just don’t want to lose anybody in the cracks of a large class.”
On top of staffing cuts, the proposal includes the same $51,000 cut to TOSA curriculum in the first proposal. It would also remove the course for American Sign Language, saving $20,000.
But even with these sizable cuts, around $100,000-150,000 in debt could roll over into next year. Johnson said this would give the School Board breathing room, but these deficits would still have to be addressed by finding ways to cut further spending or raise school revenues.
“The [School Board] could use some of their unreserved funds for that, but the debt, the overspending doesn’t go away unless you reduce your spending,” said Johnson. “It will just continue and need to be addressed. If we got more students that would take care of that and we wouldn’t have to worry about it.”
Alternatives
The above options are the main proposals being considered, but the School Board isn’t limited to those options. The Board may pick one option and approve part of, but not all, of the recommended cuts.
The district has also discussed the possibility of an operating levy referendum. A referendum could offset the need for some cuts, but raising the levy would not feasibly account for all of Le Sueur-Henderson’s losses. The district’s last operating levy in 2017 raised an additional $100,000 per year for the school district and saw a $2.18 per month increase on property taxes for properties valued at $150,000. A much heftier levy, between approximately $250/per pupil to $500/per pupil would be needed to match the proposed cuts.
The district also surveyed teachers to receive alternative proposals on what could be cut. Each of those options was reviewed by the district. Proposals ranged from cutting activities and athletics to implementing a four day school week to cutting administrative positions and sanitation positions and much more.
The School Board was set to continue the budget talks on March 1, but no decisions were scheduled to be made at the meeting. Superintendent Johnson planned to prepare an update for the board as well as some potential recommendations on what direction the board should take.