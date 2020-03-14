The Miss Shamrock title will stay in the McCabe Clan, as Julia McCabe crowned her fourth cousin Allison McCabe, a senior in St. Peter, as this year’s Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day Queen. The coronation was held in the Le Center Legion Club on Friday evening.
Erin Schultz, a senior at Le Sueur-Henderson, was crowned Miss Leprechaun, and Brooklyn Anderley, a senior at Cleveland, was chosen as Miss Irish Rose. Schultz also took home the John Gregory O’Connell Memorial Scholarship, awarded to the girl who best demonstrates her Irish heritage.
McCabe, whose older sister Carly was the 2011 Miss Leprechaun and older sister Olivia won the O’Connell award in 2018, said she had her sights on the prize since the tender age of three.
“Ever since they had the girls come up and do an Irish jig, I was the first girl up here, and I wanted to be up here in a crown someday,” said the St. Peter High School senior.
That almost didn’t happen though. With fears of the COVID-19 epidemic and large gatherings around the country suspended, the coronation was in jeopardy, but organizers decided to continue as usual, especially since they didn’t expect an overly large crowd.
“I can guarantee this is a year that will not soon be forgotten, probably because of the size of the elephant that is in the room tonight” said emcee Matt Wallskog as he opened the ceremony. “As a board we had a lot of discussion amongst our group and in concert with the city of Le Center and the Legion about what to do with this year’s festivities. With having only three candidates and based on our attendance last week, we felt it was appropriate and safe to continue with tonight’s coronation.”
For her part, McCabe said the epidemic is a metaphor for what her ancestors endured as they left Ireland due to famine and resulting disease.
“It really brings you back to what your family had to go to get to where you are today,” she said. “It kind of reminds us to make these kind of moments count.”
The former and new Miss Shamrock’s common ancestors are their great-great-great grandparents: Patrick and Bridget (Smith) McCabe. On Allison’s side, then came great-great grandfather Edward, great grandfather Gordon, grandfather Terry and dad Kelly. On Julia’s side the order is John J., John B, Emmet and Doug.
“I’m super excited and super honored to be able to inspire others to get out of their comfort zone and learn about their heritage,” said Allison McCabe. “I think we are going to increase participation next year.”
The Le Center St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue Saturday with an 11 a.m. mass at St. Mary’s Church, Mulligan Stew in the Legion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the parade at 2 p.m., and live music at the Legion starting at 9 p.m.