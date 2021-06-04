The deadline to prevent a government shutdown is fast approaching, but a potential budget deal in the Minnesota Legislature is still up in the air. State lawmakers have until July 1 to pass the two-year budget and hope to have a compromise ready by the special session on June 14, but several local legislators remain skeptical an agreement can be reached.
Negotiators reached a deal on a $52 billion two-year budget last month, but legislators are still brokering specific items. Policy differences between House Democrats and Senate Republicans remain the largest hurdle, particularly on the issue of criminal justice reform.
Assistant Senate Minority Leader Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, was hopeful the Legislature could hammer out a compromise budget and pointed to agreements on energy utility, agriculture, legacy amendment funds and higher education funds.
“I’m optimistic that the budget work will be done on the 14th. We do not have agreement on all the different financial divisions yet, but there is clearly additional work being done and some of it is visible even today,” said Frentz. “On the policy side, it’s less clear that there will be agreements reached on everything, but I assume the lead negotiators will keep working right up to the 14th.”
But other local legislators, including Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, and Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, were more pessimistic a deal would be reached by the special session.
“I get the feeling there’s no desire to work with us to get it done,” said Draheim. ”It’s almost like they want to go the tribunal, which is the two leaders of the House and the Senate and the governor, and I don’t think that’s how people expect government to work and we need to get our work done.”
Pfarr, a freshman representative of the Le Sueur area, said he wasn’t involved in any negotiations, but heard from other legislators that House and Senate leadership was still far apart.
“I’m hopeful, but I would not bet on it that there’s a resolution before the 14th at a special session,” said Pfarr.
The two-year budget could contain earmarks for the St. Peter-North Mankato area. Frentz said he’s pushed to reserve state legacy and education dollars for the Children’s Museum in Mankato. The Senator also expressed support for a bill to allow St. Peter residents to back a local option sales tax referendum to raise money for a local fire station.
The budget proposal does not contain dollars specific to the Le Sueur County area.
“I think at this point we’re looking at just the basics,” said Draheim. “Everything we do helps in our district, but not specifically any earmarks. When we’re at an impasse like we are now, I think we have to keep it to the basics and just keep the government open and move forward.”
Republican lawmakers are also using the special session as an opportunity to press Gov. Tim Walz to relinquish his emergency powers. A Republican authored bill proposed ahead of the special session by Rep. Barb Harley would allow the governor to continue to distribute vaccines and receive federal dollars while reverting other emergency powers to the Legislature.
“If you look at COVID cases, we’re down to where we were in early July and of course the trend line is heading the opposite direction. At that point in time we were heading upwards, now we’re trending downwards,” said Pfarr. “I fail to see how we can still call this an emergency. It doesn’t make sense to me and I think it’s just being used as political leverage.”
Frentz expressed openness to negotiating an end to the governor's emergency powers, but said the Legislature would have to address the eviction moratorium and emergency SNAP benefits the state receives from the federal government.
“We should be able to negotiate an end to the emergency powers," he said, "especially if we can reach an agreement on the eviction moratorium and how to continue to receive the federal SNAP funding, around $41 million a month.”