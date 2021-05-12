The Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners approved a number of changes to shoreland and campground zoning requirements on Tuesday. But as the board opened discussion for a public hearing, resort owners in the county requested further changes, including the elimination of permit requirements for decks attached to campers in campgrounds.
Some of the most significant revisions to the ordinance involve riprap, loose stone used to form a foundation for a breakwater. Under the new ordinance, rirap will no longer be required to meet grading, excavating and filling requirements. Acting Zoning Administrator Michelle Mettler told the board this would allow most riprap projects to be completed without a public hearing.
The ordinance would also require live cuttings, plant plugs or other native vegetation to be planted in conjunction with riprap.
The changes to the ordinance also adds a setback requirement for decks abutting campers in licensed campgrounds, mandating that decks must be set back at least 25 feet away from the road right of way.
Scott Bass, owner of Summer Breeze Resort, told the county he appreciated right of way requirements being straightened out, but he questioned why the county requires permits for decks attached to RVs and camper vans in licensed campgrounds.
Bass and a fellow resort owner told the board that the permitting process was burdensome and unnecessary. Unlike houses and mobile homes, campers and RVs are frequently on the move, said Bass, and shouldn’t require the same level of scrutiny.
“If somebody comes with an RV, they’re moving right now,” said Bass. “That dwelling relocates. They’re going to bring their camper right with them.”
He added that the state of Minnesota does not require deck permits for RVs and camper vans and that visitors to his resort often need to take multiple trips to fill out the four-page application.
“It appears you don’t have enough people to be able to get the transactions fast enough,” said Bass. “You shouldn’t be wasting your time on a $100 permit for a deck. It’s a four-page permit. It’s three pages, and you have to put a diagram in it.”
Another resort owner told the commissioners that, as licensed campground owners, they could be trusted to keep RV and camper decks within reasonable size limits. If he didn’t, the resort owner said it would be a nuisance to other campers, and he would expect to lose business.
Commissioner David Gliszinski agreed that the issue should be left to campground and resort owners.
“If they take up too much space, that’s going to eliminate an asset down the line. It’s your property, you should control it,” said Gliszinski. “I think campground owners can do a good job of monitoring themselves. It’s your property; we’re short-staffed as it is.”
Commissioner Lance Wetzel agreed.
“As a resort owner, you have to police your own property,” Wetzel said. “I think if you’re making the wrong decisions and causing negative effects to your business, that’s on you; it isn’t on the county.”
Commissioners Steve Rohlfing and Danny O’Keefe raised concerns that less trustworthy campground owners might allow deck attachments that are too large.
“Once you start getting to those [300-square-foot] sizes, that’s not temporary anymore,” said O’Keefe.
Acting Zoning Director Mettler advised that the county could make changes to fees and the permit process, but recommended against eliminating permits entirely. She told the board that permits help the county keep track of where decks are well into the future.
“Fast forward three to four years later, 10 years later, we have to review that something’s come up,” said Mettler. “And if there is not a permit, there is a bad drawing, there isn’t an understanding or a clarification of what exactly that permit was for and what exactly they were doing, that’s when you have issues trying to figure out what exactly did they do.”
Commissioner Rohlfing recommended that the county create a process to keep records of the decks without requiring a permit.
“I don’t have a problem with regulating the size of the deck. I think the permit process is skewed as far as even allowing a permit,” said Rohlfing. “If they show proof of size and location and the landowner and lot where it’s at, and if they move they have to resubmit that new site plan, I don’t see why they have to get a new permit anyways, as long as they regulate the size.”
The commissioners raised concern that the deck issue should be addressed soon, but Mettler said that changes to the ordinance take time. She recommended the county wait on pursuing a change until a new zoning administrator is hired. Mettler added that work sessions could begin in October or November of this year.